India Gifts 80 Mahindra Scorpio To Nepal. Here Is Why

India gifts 80 Mahindra Scorpio to Nepal. Here is why

India has provided more than 200 vehicles, including these Mahindra Scorpio pickup trucks, to the Election Commission of Nepal.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Nov 2022, 19:38 PM
Mahindra Scorpio pickup trucks decked up at a ceremony where India handed over the vehicles to Nepal.
India has handed over 80 vehicles to Nepal ahead of upcoming general elections. Mahindra Scorpio pickup trucks were offered to the country's Election Commission by the Centre on Thursday. At a ceremony, Naveen Srivastava, Indian Ambassador to Nepal, handed over these vehicles to Dinesh Kumar Thapaliya, Chief Election Commissioner of Nepal. India has delivered more than 200 vehicles to the poll body in the neighbouring country so far.

India has been supporting Nepal by offering vehicles on request. So far, 214 vehicles have been gifted to Nepal's apex poll agency. "We are in the process of conducting an election for House of Representatives and Provincial Assemblies on November 20, 2022. From today we only have 17 days for Election Day. The periodic election is a must to sustain the democratic system. The Government of India has been helping us in our major elections by providing the vehicles, election materials and other essential supports," said Thapaliya at the ceremony.

"India always has been a good friend of Nepal, our relationship always has been cordial. Being a neighbour and democratic nation, India always has been accepting requests of Nepal's Election Commission, based on which we are handing over the 80 vehicles," said Srivastava. The vehicles handed over will be used during the upcoming general elections from November 20.

Of the 200 odd vehicles handed over by India, 80 will be used by the poll body for election-related work while 120 others will be used by security forces. Nepal, being a mountainous terrain, will be benefited by Mahindra's all-terrain model Scorpio.

This is not the first time India has gifted Nepal with vehicles. Over the years, Nepal has received more than 2400 vehicles to various authorities, including the Nepal Police and Armed Police Forces as well as the Nepali Army.

Nepal will go to elections on November 20 to elect 165 members to the House of Representatives or the Lower House of parliament.

First Published Date: 04 Nov 2022, 19:38 PM IST
TAGS: Mahindra and Mahindra Scorpio
