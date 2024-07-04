HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Mahindra & Mahindra Selects Abb Technology For New Ev Paint Facility

Mahindra & Mahindra selects ABB technology for new EV paint facility

By: PTI
| Updated on: 04 Jul 2024, 07:18 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Mahindra to deploy 42 robots from the IRB 5500 family for the painting of contrasting roofs and pillars of its electric cars.
Mahindra
Mahindra to deploy 42 robots from the IRB 5500 family for the painting of contrasting roofs and pillars of its electric cars.
Mahindra
Mahindra to deploy 42 robots from the IRB 5500 family for the painting of contrasting roofs and pillars of its electric cars.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has selected ABB's PixelPaint technology for its new electric vehicle paint facility, ABB said on Wednesday.

The deployment of the technology also includes 42 robots from the IRB 5500 family making M&M the first OEM in India to use PixelPaint technology for the painting of contrasting roofs and pillars, ABB said.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Xuv E9 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra XUV e9
BatteryCapacity Icon80.0kWh Range Icon450 km
₹ 50 - 52 Lakhs
View Details
Volvo Xc40 Recharge (HT Auto photo)
Volvo XC40 Recharge
BatteryCapacity Icon78 kWh Range Icon592
₹ 54.95 - 57.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Ioniq 5 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Ioniq 5
BatteryCapacity Icon72.6 kWh Range Icon631 Km
₹ 44.95 Lakhs
Compare
Mercedes-benz Eqa (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-Benz EQA
BatteryCapacity Icon66.5 kWh Range Icon426 Km
₹ 60 Lakhs
View Details
Mahindra Xuv 400 Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 400 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon39.4 kwh Range Icon456 km
₹ 15.49 - 19.19 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv 3xo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

PixelPaint consists of a paint head with more than 1,000 tiny, individually controlled nozzles, mounted on an ABB robot, the company said in a statement.

"Our PixelPaint technology can apply large areas of uniform colour as well as the tiniest details with complete accuracy, without delaying the production line or the need for manual intervention," said Joerg Reger, Managing Director of ABB Robotics Automotive Business Line.

"By deploying PixelPaint-equipped robots in dedicated cells, Mahindra's paint shop will be able to apply finishes such as contrasting roof and pillar treatments on its new line of EVs in a completely automated process," he stated.

Demand for personalisation options has been growing in recent years, according to the company.

First Published Date: 04 Jul 2024, 07:18 AM IST
TAGS: electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility hybrid car Mahindra

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.