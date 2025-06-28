Kia India announces service camp for its customers

Kia India has announced the commencement of a nationwide Ownership Service Camp, reaffirming its commitment to delivering a premium ownership experience and strengthening customer trust. The initiative, which is set to run until July 1, 2025, will span over 445 authorized service centers across 329 cities, highlighting the brand’s extensive service network and customer-first approach.

This service camp has been curated to offer a host of complimentary services and exclusive offers aimed at enhancing both customer satisfaction and vehicle performance. One of the primary highlights is a complimentary 36-point vehicle health check, which includes detailed inspections of key areas such as the exterior, interior, engine bay, underbody, and on-road performance. This thorough evaluation is designed to help Kia owners maintain their vehicles in optimal condition.

In addition to the free vehicle inspection, Kia is offering attractive discounts across a range of services. Customers can avail a 20 per cent discount on car care services, up to 10 per cent off on Extended Warranty plans, 10 per cent off on Roadside Assistance (RSA) packages, and 10 per cent discounts on parts, labour, and Kia Genuine Accessories.

Adding to the value proposition, Kia India has introduced a 3+2 years Roadside Assistance package for customers who provide successful referrals during the service camp. Referees also stand to benefit from this offer. Further, the campaign includes exclusive benefits on the Syros Accessories package and attractive exchange bonus schemes, making it an appealing time for customers considering an upgrade.

Mr. Joonsu Cho, Chief Sales Officer of Kia India, emphasized the brand’s philosophy, stating, “Customer satisfaction is at the heart of Kia’s brand ethos. Through initiatives like the Kia Ownership Service Camp, we aim to foster enduring relationships with our valued customers by ensuring the highest standards of safety, comfort, and convenience throughout their ownership journey with Kia."

The camp also offers interactive sessions to educate customers on Kia’s advanced technologies, responsible driving habits, and basic vehicle maintenance. Additionally, Kia is providing complimentary used car valuation and exchange offers, ensuring a complete, customer-focused aftersales experience.

This Ownership Service Camp further solidifies Kia India’s standing as a brand that not only delivers premium vehicles but also backs them with exceptional aftersales support and customer engagement initiatives.

