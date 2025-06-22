Five effective monsoon hacks to keep your car safe, dry and rust-free this rainy season
Preventative maintenance is key to avoiding rust and other damage caused by water, dirt, and debris buildup. Here are some tips to keep your car performing optimally during the monsoon.
While driving during rain is a nice experience, it's not the same for your vehicle. As you relish the rain from the safety of your car, your vehicle takes the full force of the rain. The rainy season can bring with it a whole lot of problems for your vehicle, ranging from difficulty driving to possible damage caused by rust and corrosion because of the cold, damp weather and humid conditions.
Not taking preventive measures prior to going out in a storm can cause expensive repairs or even injuries. For the safety of your vehicle and improving its longevity, it is important to adopt preventive measures.
Don't let rubber seals leak
Rubber seals on your car play an important role in ensuring a dry cabin, particularly during the monsoon months. To maintain them in their best state, wash them on a regular basis using mild car wash soap and microfiber towel with careful rinsing to get rid of all residue. Once dried, treat them with a silicone-based protectant specifically formulated for cars to keep them flexible and water-repellent. This easy care will ensure leak-proofing of the interior cabin of your car all year round.
Keep your brakes in top shape
Monsoon driving conditions, with their frequent stopping and wet pavement, exert a heavy strain on your vehicle's brakes. The repeated heating produced by constant braking can spur premature wear on brake parts. Brake fluid can be contaminated with monsoon moisture, impairing its power to transmit pressure efficiently. Brake pads can also be affected by water and induce a delay in braking response. For optimal braking safety and performance, it is important to check brake fluid levels regularly and keep a safe distance from the car in front.
Keeping your lights bright
Taillights, fog lights, and headlights withstand extreme temperatures year-round. Routine checks are vital to catch any signs of cracks or holes in the light casing. These holes can provide entry points for water and moisture, leading to fogging. The damaged casings can be repaired by a mechanic to ensure the best light performance.
Check all the lights, including high and low beams and hazard lights, and they should work properly. Adequate lighting is crucial for safe traveling, particularly in visibility-reduced conditions such as during the monsoon season.
Don't let subpar wipers ruin your view
Monsoon rains can be hard on your windshield wipers. Heat from the summer sun can harm wiper blades, leaving streaks and poor visibility. Scratches are prevented by replacing wiper blades annually. Don't forget to inspect your washer system as well. Clogged nozzles and low washer fluid can impede visibility. Refilling and cleaning on a regular basis is necessary. Using only rain to clean your windshield can harm it. Adequate maintenance of wipers and washers guarantees good visibility during monsoon rains.
Shielding your car's underbelly
Monsoon rains get to your car, particularly its underbody. Year-round exposure to water, grime, and road dangers may cause rust and damage. Undercoating gives it necessary protection. The tough coating serves as a moisture barrier, inhibiting rust development. It also protects your car's undercarriage against road hazards and impact. Undercoating is meant for year-round application to keep your vehicle in good condition.
