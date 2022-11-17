Kia EV6 deliveries hit 200 so far; more units planned for the year

Kia India has delivered 200 units of the EV6 electric models to customers so far, twice the number initially planned for the entire year. The company is now planning to add to the total allocation of EV6 for 2022, with an aim of completing most of the pending deliveries within this year. Brought in via the Completely Built-Up (CBU) route, these additional units will be delivered to customers in the upcoming days.

Kia launched the EV6 in June this year at ₹59.95 lakh (ex-showroom) as its first electric vehicle in the country while customer deliveries began last month. The carmaker claims that the battery-powered model received 355 bookings before the official launch and these booking numbers have only grown since then. “Going forward, our focus will be on completing the deliveries of all the existing and new bookings at the earliest," said Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India.

Also Read : Kia Seltos facelift teased for US market; India launch in 2023?

The EV6 has been built on the automaker's dedicated EV platform - the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), and offers a range of up to 708 km on a single charge. The EV6 comes in two variants - GT RWD and the AWD. While both the models promise different performances, the 77.4 kWh battery pack at the core remains the same.

With the EV6, Kia ha ascertained its committed to offering sustainable mobility solutions in India and is working towards developing charging infrastructure in the country as well, with an aim to provide a hassle-free ownership experience for its customers. As part of the EV roadmap, Kia will launch its India-centric EV by 2025 in the country.

The company is also planning to set up 150 kW DC fast chargers at 15 of its dealerships. With the use of this, the EV6 will be able to recharge from 10 percent to 80% in close to about 40 minutes.

First Published Date: