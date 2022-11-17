HT Auto
Home Auto News Kia Ev6 Deliveries Hit 200 So Far; More Units Planned For The Year

Kia EV6 deliveries hit 200 so far; more units planned for the year

Kia had initially planned only 100 units of the EV6 for India for the entire year.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Nov 2022, 15:45 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Kia EV6 has been built on the automaker's dedicated EV platform - the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).
Kia EV6 has been built on the automaker's dedicated EV platform - the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).
Kia EV6 has been built on the automaker's dedicated EV platform - the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).
Kia EV6 has been built on the automaker's dedicated EV platform - the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).

Kia India has delivered 200 units of the EV6 electric models to customers so far, twice the number initially planned for the entire year. The company is now planning to add to the total allocation of EV6 for 2022, with an aim of completing most of the pending deliveries within this year. Brought in via the Completely Built-Up (CBU) route, these additional units will be delivered to customers in the upcoming days.

Kia launched the EV6 in June this year at 59.95 lakh (ex-showroom) as its first electric vehicle in the country while customer deliveries began last month. The carmaker claims that the battery-powered model received 355 bookings before the official launch and these booking numbers have only grown since then. “Going forward, our focus will be on completing the deliveries of all the existing and new bookings at the earliest," said Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Kia Ev6 (HT Auto photo)
Kia Ev6
Electric | Automatic
₹59.95 - 64.95 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹9.95 - 18.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Volvo S90 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo S90
1969 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 17.86 kmpl
₹61.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Also Read : Kia Seltos facelift teased for US market; India launch in 2023?

The EV6 has been built on the automaker's dedicated EV platform - the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), and offers a range of up to 708 km on a single charge. The EV6 comes in two variants - GT RWD and the AWD. While both the models promise different performances, the 77.4 kWh battery pack at the core remains the same.

With the EV6, Kia ha ascertained its committed to offering sustainable mobility solutions in India and is working towards developing charging infrastructure in the country as well, with an aim to provide a hassle-free ownership experience for its customers. As part of the EV roadmap, Kia will launch its India-centric EV by 2025 in the country.

The company is also planning to set up 150 kW DC fast chargers at 15 of its dealerships. With the use of this, the EV6 will be able to recharge from 10 percent to 80% in close to about 40 minutes.

 

First Published Date: 17 Nov 2022, 15:30 PM IST
TAGS: Kia EV6
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The Wuling Air EV has been decked up as the official car at the ongoing G20 Summit in Indonesia. MG Motor will base its upcoming affordable electric car in India on this.
MG Motor's upcoming EV to India is the official ride at G20 Summit in Indonesia
PMV_7
India's cheapest electric car is officially here!
File photo of an electric vehicle used for representational purpose only
This EV owner took 15 hours to travel just 286-km in his battery-powered ride
The installation is a three-wheeler electric vehicle, and has been created under the initiative, Bengaluru Moving.
Bengaluru gets solar-powered electric vehicle art installation
CNG is an effective and fuel alternative against petrol and diesel.
How to save money with your CNG car: Easy and useful tricks

Trending this Week

File photo of smog and pollution at Mandi House, New Delhi
Can you drive a BS4 diesel car in Delhi? Check what rules say
Kia_Seltos_facelift_up
Kia Seltos facelift looks sportier, India launch likely in 2023
EICMA_2022_highlights
Top 5 two-wheelers showcased at EICMA 2022
Honda_EM1_e_7
This is Honda's first electric scooter
Super_Meteor_650_Shot_5
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is finally here

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Kia EV6 deliveries hit 200 so far; more units planned for the year
Kia EV6 deliveries hit 200 so far; more units planned for the year
Winter is here: How to take care of your car
Winter is here: How to take care of your car
This is the 'most beautiful bike' at EICMA 2022
This is the 'most beautiful bike' at EICMA 2022
SUV veers into wrong lane; rams into dozens of sheriff's recruits in US
SUV veers into wrong lane; rams into dozens of sheriff's recruits in US
Lamborghini becomes Spotify playlist creator, creates music to match with engine
Lamborghini becomes Spotify playlist creator, creates music to match with engine

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city