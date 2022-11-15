HT Auto
Kia Seltos facelift teased for US market; India launch in 2023?

The updated Kia Seltos is already on sale in South Korea and is now crossing over to the US market.
By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 15 Nov 2022, 10:01 AM
The updated Seltos from Kia looks a bit more mature while boasting of updated screens inside the cabin.
The success of Seltos in the Indian car market has been phenomenal and it is the model that laid a solid foundation for Kia in the country back in 2019 when the Koreans came calling for the first time. The Kia Seltos continues to sell in good numbers but an update of note may be around the corner.

The facelift Kia Seltos has already been introduced in the home market of South Korea and is next prepping for an unveil in the US. The new Seltos will have its debut in the US later this week. And while it may not be the biggest crowd-puller in a market where siblings like Sportage, Sorento and Telluride have a dominant presence, it still is a popular offering.

Kia is now hoping to increase this popularity with the eventual introduction of the updated Seltos which gets an updated face with a larger grille that boasts of illuminated accents. The head lights too have been reworked while the front bumper has been redesigned as well. Move to the back and the tail lights are new as well and are interconnected by a stretched light strip in the middle. It is quite possible that the rear skid plate is made more dominant in its visual character.

On the inside, the new Seltos will get an updated 10.25-inch main infotainment display as well as an updated 10.25-inch driver display. There could be other tweaks like reworked air vents although the cabin itself is likely to retain its existing flavour.

Reports suggest that Kia is likely to offer the same engine options on the Seltos to customers in the US that those in South Korea already have. This means a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with 147 hp and 180 Nm of torque, as well as a turbocharged 1.6-litre motor with 195 hp and 265 Nm of torque.

Here in India, the Seltos at present comes with a 1.4 litre GDI turbo petrol, 1.5 litre Smartstream petrol, and 1.5 litre diesel engine options. The updated Seltos - when it does come calling - is likely to continue with these engine options while benefiting from the visual updates on the global model.

