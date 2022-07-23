Kia Seltos facelift launched in Korea: Key differences with India-spec model

Kia Seltos facelift SUV launched in Korea has grown in size, gets redesigned grille and bumper and several technical upgrades on the inside.

Kia has launched the facelift version of the Seltos compact SUV in Korea. The new generation model has been priced at 20.6m South Korean won (KRW) which roughly translates to around ₹12.50 lakh. The new Seltos was first introduced at the Busan International Auto Show this year. The facelift version of the Seltos has several differences with the India-spec Seltos SUV, which last received an upgrade in April this year.

The most noticeable change in the new Kia Seltos is in the SUV's exterior design. The facelift version of the Seltos SUV gets a low-slung grille with twin LED headlight system and LED DRLs. The SUV has also grown in size compared to its preceding model. It now stands 4,390 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width and 1,600 mm in height with a wheelbase of 2,630 mm. Compared to the Korean-spec Seltos, the SUV sold in India is smaller with a length of 4,315 mm. However, the India-spec Seltos stands taller than the Korean facelift model by 20 mm.

There are other cosmetic changes on the exterior of the Seltos, that the India-spec model does not have. For instance the Seltos Gravity version gets some dark exterior details like ox horn panels on the front bumper, rearview mirror covers, 18-inch alloy wheels among others.

On the inside, there are more difference between the Seltos launched in Korea and the one sold in India. It comes with a new climate control vents, 2-layer soundproof glass for better NVH level and a new gearshift knob instead of the traditional gear lever. It also gets intelligent remote parking support, collision avoidance assistance, 360-degree camera and a side-view camera.

Kia Seltos launched in Korea will be powered by two choices of engines. The first engine option is a 4-cylinder, turbocharged, 1.6-litre petrol unit with a maximum output of 198 horsepower and maximum torque of 265 Nm. In India, Kia offers Seltos with only a 1.5-litre and a 1.4-litre petrol units. Kia is offering Seltos in Korea with also a diesel engine. The 1.6-litre 4-cylinder unit can generate 136 horsepower of peak power and maximum torque of 320 Nm.

Kia will launch the new Seltos soon in international markets. However, the carmaker is yet to announce if and when the new Seltos will hit the Indian markets.

