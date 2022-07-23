2023 Kia Seltos facelift SUV: What has changed

HT Auto
Kia has launched the Seltos facelift SUV in Korea at a price of 20.6m South Korean won (KRW), which roughly translates to around 12.50 lakh.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Jul 2022, 12:52 PM
Kia has launched the facelift version of the Seltos compact SUV in Korea. The new generation Seltos SUV comes with upgraded design, new technical updates on the inside. It now has more features than the Seltos SUV offered to Indian customers.
One of the major changes in the new generation Kia Seltos is in its design and dimensions. The new Seltos is longer than the model sold in India by at least 75 mm. However, it sits shorter by about 20 mm compared to the India-spec Seltos. The grille and bumper on the new Seltos have also received facelift.
The interior of the new Seltos has also received several upgrades. The twin screen, seen on most of the new generation Kia cars, houses the digital driver display and the touchscreen infotainment screen. However, the automatic climate control vents have been tweaked a bit and there is now two-layer soundproof glass to improve the NVH levels.
Another key change that makes the Korean-spec Seltos stand apart from the Indian model is the introduction of a gear knob instead of the standard gear lever. The rotary knob allows one to select drive modes. The rest of the buttons, and other features like USB ports and wireless charging port remain similar to the previous model.
Kia is also offering a rear-view camera which will help drivers negate any blind-spots while on the move. The feature also works as an anti-collision system. The feature is already available in higher end Kia and Hyundai cars.
Kia Seltos facelift SUV comes with sportier top variants with blacked out 18-inch alloy wheels. The SUV also gets AI features like intelligent remote parking support, collision avoidance assistance among others.
