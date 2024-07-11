Key 3.5 km-stretch of Mumbai Coastal Road to open for vehicles from today

A 3.5km-long stretch of Mumbai Coastal Road's north-bound carriageway will be opened to vehicular traffic from Thursday, the city civic body said on Wednesday. However, the stretch from Haji Ali to Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Road in Worli will not be accessible to vehicles on Saturdays and Sundays, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

In a release, the BMC said the 3.5km-long stretch, which is part of the about 12-km Mumbai Coastal Road Project, will be opened at 7 am. Vehicles can access the carriageway from Monday to Friday between 7 am and 11 pm.

This corridor is being opened temporarily for vehicles going to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link from Coastal Road and will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays for completion of the remaining work of the project, said the release.

Earlier in the day - on Wednesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inspected the stretch in the presence of municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani and other senior officials. Shinde said the coastal road project is 91 per cent complete and the administration has been directed to conclude the remaining work as early as possible.

In the first phase, the BMC opened a 9.5km-long south-bound corridor of Coastal Road from Bindu Madhav Chowk in Worli to Marine Drive on March 11. This was followed by the opening of a 6.25km-long north-bound carriageway between Marine Drive and Lotus Junctionn at Haji Ali in the next phase on June 10.

The Mumbai Coastal Road Project, which is being implemented by the BMC, will provide a direct connection with the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, reducing travel time between south Mumbai and suburbs and improving overall commuting experience. The construction of the ambitious ₹13983 crore project started on October 13, 2018.

First Published Date: