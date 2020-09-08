Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > News > Is Volkswagen seeking a deal with Tesla? Speculations mount in EV world
FILE PHOTO: SpaceX CEO and owner Elon Musk smiles after the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft on NASA's SpaceX Demo-2 mission to the International Space Station from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Is Volkswagen seeking a deal with Tesla? Speculations mount in EV world

1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Reuters

  • Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess has often praised Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
  • Musk met Diess and even drove Volkswagen ID.3 EV on his recent visit to Germany.

Volkswagen's Chief Executive Herbert Diess on Monday sought to quell speculation that the world's largest carmaker, which is on a mass production push for electric cars, has plans to develop deeper ties with start-up rival Tesla.

Diess met with Tesla's Chief Executive Elon Musk in Braunschweig, Germany, last week, and during his visit VW let Musk drive its new ID.3 electric car.

"Just to be clear: We just drove the ID.3 and had a chat - there is no deal/cooperation in the making," Diess said in a post on Linkedin which included a video of the two executives driving the vehicle on an airfield.

(Also read: Tesla may be working on hatchback to rival ID.3)

"Thanks for the visit, Elon! Hope you like the video. It was great driving the ID.3 with you! You were just quite critical with the available torque at higher speed. I told you: "Yes, we are on the runway - but no need for take off - its not a sports car."