Indian auto sales dip 6.4% in Feb 2025, but FYTD growth remains strong at 7.6%

The Indian automotive industry witnessed a downfall of 6.4 per cent year on year in terms of domestic sales in the month of February 2025. The downfall in sales can mostly be attributed to the lower two wheeler sales. Meanwhile, the passenger vehicle segment and the three wheeler segment reported a growth in the domestic market, although not by a huge margin.

The industry saw total sales of 17.73 lakh units in February 2025 as compared to 18.95 lakh units sold in the same month last year. Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM, explained that the upcoming festivities of Holi and Ugadi in March are likely to continue to drive demand, thereby closing FY 2024-25 on a reasonably positive note.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars UPCOMING Indian FTR 1200 1203 cc 1203 cc ₹ 16.30 - 16.50 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Indian Vintage 1811.0 cc 1811.0 cc 14.0 kmpl 14.0 kmpl ₹ 21.79 - 25.32 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Indian Challenger 1768 cc 1768 cc 18 kmpl 18 kmpl ₹ 36.97 - 39.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Indian Springfield 1890 cc 1890 cc 20 kmpl 20 kmpl ₹ 30.87 - 33.05 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Indian Chieftain 1811.0 cc 1811.0 cc 20.0 kmpl 20.0 kmpl ₹ 32.01 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Indian Chief 1811.0 cc 1811.0 cc 14.0 kmpl 14.0 kmpl ₹ 21.30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

When looking at the cumulative data from April to February, the picture turns positive. The industry saw total domestic sales of 2,24,50,972 units from April 2024 to February 2025, as compared to 2,08,67,634 units sold in the same time last year. This translated to a growth rate of 7.6 per cent YoY.

As per the data shared by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, the passenger vehicle segment saw sales of 3.77 lakh units in the month as opposed to the 3.70 lakh units sold in the same month last year. This translated to a growth of 1.93 per cent YoY for the segment in the domestic market. Meanwhile from April 2024 to February 2025, a total of 38.21 lakh units of passenger vehicles have been sold in the country, while 37.42 lakh units were sold in the same time last year, resulting in a YoY growth of 2.1 per cent.

Also Read : Suzuki reaffirms India as growth hub, eyes top spot in EVs and 50% market share

Interestingly, in the month of February 2025, a total of 2.08 lakh units of utility vehicles, which includes SUVs and MPVs, were sold, making the segment about 63 per cent of the total passenger vehicle sales. In contrast, during last February, the contribution from the UV segment was 59.9 per cent. Meanwhile, from April to February 2025, UVs contributed to about 64.6 per cent of the total passenger vehicle sales as compared to 59.1 per cent during the same period last year.

Mixed bag for two wheelers

While the passenger vehicle segment has been on the growth path, the two wheeler segment saw a downward trend in the month of February 2025. As per the SIAM report, a total of 13,84,605 units of two wheelers were sold domestically in the month, while in the same month last year, a total of 15,20,761 units of two wheelers were sold. This translates to a downfall of 9 per YoY.

However, from April 2024 to February 2025, the two wheeler segment saw a growth of almost 9 per cent YoY in terms of domestic sales. The segment witnessed a total of 1,79,50,393 units being sold domestically in the said time period as compared to 1,64,86,786 units sold in the same time period a year ago.

Also Read : Car shipments from India surges 19% in Q1 FY25, two-wheeler exports up by 17%

Growing exports market

While the domestic sales were down in the month of February 2025, exports on the other hand were on a rise. The SIAM data suggested that the industry witnessed an overall growth of 16.1 per cent YoY in terms of exports in the month. Interestingly, the biggest contributor for the growth in exports was the two wheeler segment which saw a growth in exports by 19.3 per cent with a 3,91,408 units being exported in the month as compared to 3,28,082 units of two wheelers being exported in the same month a year ago. Meanwhile, the passenger vehicle segment saw an increase of 4.9 per cent YoY in terms of exports with a total of 56,638 units being exported in the month.

From April to February 2025, the industry saw an increase of 19.7 per cent YoY in over all exports, wherein the two wheeler segment’s exports grew by 22.4 per cent YoY and passenger vehicle exports witnessed 13.6 per cent YoY increase.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: