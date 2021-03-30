Home
In pics: Lexus unveils LF-Z Electrified concept EV
. Updated: 30 Mar 2021, 06:27 PM IST
HT Auto Desk
Lexus plans to drive in 10 battery electric vehicles by 2025 with two new models this year itself. Lexus LF-Z Electrified concept EV has a cruising range of 600 kilometres courtesy a 90 kWh battery pack.
1/7Lexus has unveiled the LF-Z Electrified concept car, which aims to chart the company's course in an electric future. It is a part of the company's 20 new vehicles offensive by 2025.
2/7The concept car is angular and futuristic in its appearance. It is shorter than most modern Lexus vehicles still presents a kind of inversion of the company's iconic massive grille; instead of a black diamond grid pattern.
3/7Its rear features a continuous light bar that is broken only by the company's reinvented brand. And there is a panoramic glass roof extending across the top of the vehicle.
4/7The interior is more radical and have shell seats with a distinctive geometric appearance and are surrounded by various lighting elements. On the other hand, it is quite sparse, except for the cluster of screens that hug the steering wheel.
5/7Lexus claims the LF-Z Electrified concept car can churn out a maximum power of 544 hp and 700 Nm of peak torque. It can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in three seconds flat, while the top speed is 200 kmph.
6/7The LF-Z is able to travel up to 600 km on single charge thanks to a 90 kWh battery that can be charged with a 150 kW charger.
7/7Lexus says that this concept car was designed to achieve optimal balance and inertia while driving, thanks to the ideal positioning of the battery and engines.
