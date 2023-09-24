Lexus teases new modular EV concept, debuts next month ahead of 2026 launch

Lexus has teased a new modular electric concept car that is slated to break cover officially next month. The modular electric car is also slated to go on sale in 2026 and promises an 800 km range on a single charge. The Japanese luxury car brand owned by Toyota has teased the EV in its home country.

The teaser image revealed the upcoming electric car's front profile. It shows the automaker's signature LED daytime running lights. The chiselled creased on the bonnet can be figured out as well. Interestingly this is not the first time Lexus teased its upcoming EV. Previously, the side profile of the upcoming modular EV concept was tased revealing the sharp and edgy coupeish sedan outline.

Watch: Lexus UX 300e electric SUV: First impressions

Lexus is all set to take cover off the concept at the Japan Mobility Show 2023 next month. This EV is claimed to be powered by a new new-generation Nippon battery. What's more interesting about the electric car is that it will be underpinned by a brand-new modular platform and will be built using a re-engineered production method that has been influenced by Tesla and developed by Toyota. Also, the upcoming modular EV claims to promise better efficiency.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars Mercedes Benz AMG EQS 107.8 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 529 Km ₹ 2.45 Cr* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Porsche Macan 1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 12.35 kmpl ₹83.21 Lakhs - 1.36 Cr* Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Lexus NX ₹ 64.90 - 71.60 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers UPCOMING Lexus LM ₹ 1.20 Cr *Expected Price View Details Lexus LS ₹ 1.91 - 2.22 Cr* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Lexus LX ₹ 2.82 Cr* **Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

Currently, Lexus sells the RZ all-electric crossover in the US, while it also sells the UX 300e subcompact SUV in European markets. However, the Toyota-owned luxury car marquee wants to be a pure electric vehicle brand with battery-powered models in the next decade. Lexus has already revealed its plan to offer an electrified option for every model it manufactures in 2030 and just electric cars by 2035.

As part of this strategy, the first all-electric car based on three-piece modular architecture will debut in 2026. Developed by Toyota, this platform has taken inspiration from Tesla and comes implementing a re-engineered production method aiming at substantially reduced production cost. Besides that Lexus' new generation electric cars will benefit from two battery options: a classic lithium-ion battery pack offering a 688 km range and a cheaper lithium iron phosphate battery pack ensuring a 527 km range. These two battery packs will cost 20 per cent and 40 per cent less than the current battery pack powering the bZ4X crossover.

First Published Date: