In battle against pollution, China to drive in stricter vehicle emissions rules

China is reportedly planning to enforce stricter vehicle emission norms in the country in its bid to tackle the menace of air pollution in some of its biggest cities. Cities like Beijing, Shanghai and Hebi repeatedly find themselves in the notorious list of world's most polluted. And a sizeable share of the blame rests on vehicular emissions.

China is the world's largest vehicle market and while it now also is the world's largest electric vehicle (EV) play-field, the need to fight off vehicular emission, say experts, remains a priority. As such, China is now considering a ban on manufacturing, import and sales of vehicles that do not meet with the National VI B emission standards. The country's Ministry of Ecology and Environment has also necessitated real-driving emission tests on vehicles while these are being driven in the real world.

While this is more than likely to add pressure on manufacturers - both local and global, the ministry has reportedly given a six-month window to light vehicles that do not meet with the standards set out under National VI B emission test.

Trending Cars Find more Cars Mahindra Thar ₹9.99Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Toyota Innova Crysta ₹19.13Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Tata Nexon ₹7Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Toyota Fortuner ₹29.98Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Maruti Suzuki Brezza ₹7.99Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

But how manufacturers will clear existing inventories is the focal point for many. As per data from China Automobile Dealers Association, there were around two million vehicles in inventory which do not meet the National VI B emission standards by the end of March.

Enforcement officials however are unlikely to extend the grace period and going by similar diktats in the past, are likely to crack down once the six-month window is over.

First Published Date: