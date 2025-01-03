HT Auto
Hyundai transports 1.56 lakh cars using rail in 2024: Key benefits explained

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 03 Jan 2025, 11:16 AM
  • In 2024, Hyundai shipped 1,56,724 cars by rail transport effectively saving 18,352 tons of CO2 emissions.
hyundai_rail freight
Transporting cars to different regions via rail has some key benefits other than the reduction of CO2 emissions as well,

In a step towards greener logistics, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) transported 1,56,724 cars across the country using rail freight in 2024. That’s 26 per cent of its total domestic wholesale numbers for the year. By choosing rail over road the company managed to reduce 18,352 tons of CO2 emissions showing that sustainability and efficiency can go hand in hand.

Hyundai is increasingly shifting to rail freight as a cleaner and more efficient way to move vehicles. This includes sending all cars to the North-East region exclusively by rail. This decision highlights the potential of India’s vast rail network.

Also Read : Hyundai Creta Electric officially revealed ahead of launch. Check range, features and specs

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and COO of HMIL, highlighted the company’s dedication to promoting sustainability. He stated, “By utilizing Indian Railways’ extensive rail-network for delivering Hyundai vehicles from our plant in Sriperumbudur, Chennai, to multiple locations across India, we have effectively prevented 18,352 tons of CO2 emissions in CY 2024, dispatching 1,56,724 units in the process. HMIL remains committed to utilizing rail freight to optimize its logistic operations, leading to long-term reduction in emissions."

Watch: Hyundai Alcazar facelift review: Why would you ever drive it?

A Greener Journey

Over the past four years from 2021 to 2024, Hyundai has transported over 5.37 lakh cars by rail. The impact of this move is huge as the manufacturer has avoided 63,452 tons of CO2 emissions also equivalent to planting thousands of trees every year just by rethinking how cars are delivered.

Hyundai’s shift to rail freight also comes at a time when the Indian government is ramping up investments in rail infrastructure. Dedicated freight corridors and energy-efficient rolling stock are making rail logistics faster, more reliable and eco-friendly.

Also Read : Hyundai Creta surpasses 1.86 lakh unit sales in 2024, helps carmaker to post best ever sales

What Makes Rail Freight a Smart Move?

Transporting freight by rail has a much smaller carbon footprint than the traditional way of using trucks as a means of transportation. It leads to a reduced risk of road accidents as well. These rail networks also connect remote regions like the North-East more efficiently. Additionally, over longer distances, rail can save money while reducing wear and tear on the roads.

First Published Date: 03 Jan 2025, 11:16 AM IST
