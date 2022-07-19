HT Auto
Hyundai, Rolls-Royce sign pact to lead air mobility with electric propulsion 

Hyundai will focus on the development of electric propulsion systems based on hydrogen fuel cells as an energy source.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 19 Jul 2022, 14:00 PM
The companies will focus on technology development and requirements of power and propulsion systems for Hyundai's Advanced Air Mobility Division.
The companies will focus on technology development and requirements of power and propulsion systems for Hyundai’s Advanced Air Mobility Division. (Hyundai)
The companies will focus on technology development and requirements of power and propulsion systems for Hyundai’s Advanced Air Mobility Division. (Hyundai)
The companies will focus on technology development and requirements of power and propulsion systems for Hyundai’s Advanced Air Mobility Division.

Hyundai and Rolls-Royce signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to bring all-electric propulsion and hydrogen fuel cell technology to the Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) market. Hyundai informed the partnership will take the benefit of Rolls-Royce’s aviation and certification abilities combined with the automaker's hydrogen fuel cell technologies.

In an attempt to lead the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) and Regional Air Mobility (RAM) markets with advanced sustainable aviation, Hyundai and Rolls-Royce deal puts heavy stress on developing the technology. The companies will focus on technology development and requirements of power and propulsion systems for Hyundai’s Advanced Air Mobility Division. Both the companies will collaborate on industrialising Rolls-Royce's power and propulsion systems for the AAM market.

(Also read | In challenge to Tesla, Hyundai Ioniq 6, its first electric sedan, launched )

Hyundai will focus on the development of electric propulsion systems based on hydrogen fuel cells as an energy source. This will be done mainly to benefit Hyundai’s RAM platforms, shared the automaker. Hyundai and Rolls-Royce will work together to bring a joint fuel-cell electric propulsion system to reach the wider AAM market and both the brands are also aiming to deliver a joint fuel-cell electric aircraft demonstration by 2025.

The benefit of using a hydrogen fuel cell system in an all-electric aircraft propulsion system is that it is a zero-emission and silent onboard power source that will enable scalability in power offerings as well as long-distance flight range.

(Also read | Hyundai partners Iveco to sell hydrogen fuel cell buses in Europe )

President of Hyundai Motor Group Jaiwon Shin said earlier that Hyundai has successfully delivered hydrogen fuel cell systems to the global automotive market and is now on the path to explore the feasibility of electric and hydrogen propulsion technologies for aerospace integration. “We believe this to be the key technology to support the global aviation industry’s goal to fly net zero carbon by 2050," Shin added. President, Rolls-Royce Electrical, Rob Watson said,"The Advanced Air Mobility Market offers great commercial potential, and this collaboration supports our joint ambitions to lead the way in the Advanced Air Mobility Market."

 

