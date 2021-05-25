Hyundai on EV offensive and Ioniq 6 and Ioniq 7 to carry forward charge

Hyundai has big and mighty plans for its upcoming Ioniq 5 electric vehicle which is scheduled for an official launch later this this year but in its battery-powered arsenal are more products that would seek to make Hyundai a formidable player in the EV space. Ioniq 6 and Ioniq 7, as such, would have to play a bold role.

Hyundai has already confirmed that Ioniq 6 and Ioniq 7 are in the pipeline and will enter the market in 2022 and 2024, respectively.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 - a mid-size premium sedan - will be based on the automaker’s Prophecy Concept. It will get a 73 kWh battery pack at its core and offer two powertrains - a single motor developing 215 hp and a dual motor producing a combined output of 308 hp.

The Korean company wants to create models with an intensely futuristic look and may even ditch the steering wheel. Instead, it has been reported that Hyundai wants to install joysticks to control the electric vehicle. The automaker has also said that the models based on this concept will have a hidden front air intake that will cool the battery. It will be located underneath the front bumper.

Hyundai will also debut its pixel lamp lights technology with this vehicle.

The Ioniq 7 model that Hyundai plans to bring in 2024 will be a large electric SUV which may have a three-row seating arrangement and with measurements similar to the Palisade. All-wheel drive could be optional and a dual-motor powertrain will offer a combined output of around 310 hp.

Hyundai has already announced that it will produce electric cars in the US in collaboration with Kia. Hyundai also wants to increase the number of all-electric cars in the market and aims to sell one million battery electric vehicles by 2025.