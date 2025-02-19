HT Auto
BYD Sealion 7 vs Hyundai Ioniq 5: Which electric car to buy?

BYD Sealion 7 vs Hyundai Ioniq 5: Which electric car to buy?

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Feb 2025, 09:23 AM
After being showcased at the Auto Expo 2025 last month, BYD Sealion 7 was officially launched in India as the automaker’s fourth offering in the country. It has joined the likes of BYD Seal, BYD eMax 7 and BYD Atto 3. Launched at a price range of 48.90 lakh to 54.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the BYD Sealion 7 comes as a premium electric SUV that competes with some tough rivals such as the BMW iX1 LWB, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 in India.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

With the Sealion 7, BYD is aiming to grab a larger chunk of the bulging Indian electric passenger vehicle market pie. Here is a comparison between the BYD Sealion 7 and Hyundai Ioniq 5.

BYD Sealion 7 vs Hyundai Ioniq 5: Price

The BYD Sealion 7 comes priced between 48.90 lakh and 54.90 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants Premium and Performance. On the other hand, Hyundai Ioniq 5 is priced at 46.05 lakh (ex-showroom). The latter is priced cheaper than its Chinese rival. However, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is available only in a single variant, unlike the BYD Sealion 7.

Also Read : BYD Sealion 7 vs BMW iX1 LWB: Chinese premium or German luxury, which is your best bet?

BYD Sealion 7 vs Hyundai Ioniq 5: Specification

BYD Sealion 7 is powered by an 82.5 kWh battery pack. The Premium variant gets a FWD setup, while the Performance trim comes with an AWD setup. The Premium variant churns out 308 bhp peak power and 380 Nm of maximum torque. It is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 6.7 seconds, while it promises up to 567-kilometre range on a full charge. The Performance trim comes powered by the same battery pack but pumps out 522 bhp peak power and 690 Nm of maximum torque. It is capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in 4.5 seconds and running up to 542 kilometres on a full charge.

Powering the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is a 72.6 kWh and a rear-wheel drive setup. The electric car is capable of churning out 214 bhp peak power and 350 Nm of maximum torque. This EV is capable of running up to 631 kilometres on a full charge. Between the two electric cars, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is capable of running more distance on a full charge.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 19 Feb 2025, 09:23 AM IST
TAGS: BYD Sealion 7 Hyundai Ioniq BYD Sealion 7 Hyundai Ioniq electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility Kia EV6 Kia EV6 BMW iX1 iX1 LWB BMW iX1 BMW iX1 LWB

