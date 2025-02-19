BYD Sealion 7 vs Hyundai Ioniq 5: Which electric car to buy?
- BYD Sealion 7 premium electric SUV competes with rivals such as BMW iX1 LWB, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.
After being showcased at the Auto Expo 2025 last month, BYD Sealion 7 was officially launched in India as the automaker’s fourth offering in the country. It has joined the likes of BYD Seal, BYD eMax 7 and BYD Atto 3. Launched at a price range of ₹48.90 lakh to ₹54.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the BYD Sealion 7 comes as a premium electric SUV that competes with some tough rivals such as the BMW iX1 LWB, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 in India.
With the Sealion 7, BYD is aiming to grab a larger chunk of the bulging Indian electric passenger vehicle market pie. Here is a comparison between the BYD Sealion 7 and Hyundai Ioniq 5.
BYD Sealion 7 vs Hyundai Ioniq 5: Price
The BYD Sealion 7 comes priced between ₹48.90 lakh and ₹54.90 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants Premium and Performance. On the other hand, Hyundai Ioniq 5 is priced at ₹46.05 lakh (ex-showroom). The latter is priced cheaper than its Chinese rival. However, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is available only in a single variant, unlike the BYD Sealion 7.
BYD Sealion 7 vs Hyundai Ioniq 5: Specification
BYD Sealion 7 is powered by an 82.5 kWh battery pack. The Premium variant gets a FWD setup, while the Performance trim comes with an AWD setup. The Premium variant churns out 308 bhp peak power and 380 Nm of maximum torque. It is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 6.7 seconds, while it promises up to 567-kilometre range on a full charge. The Performance trim comes powered by the same battery pack but pumps out 522 bhp peak power and 690 Nm of maximum torque. It is capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in 4.5 seconds and running up to 542 kilometres on a full charge.
Powering the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is a 72.6 kWh and a rear-wheel drive setup. The electric car is capable of churning out 214 bhp peak power and 350 Nm of maximum torque. This EV is capable of running up to 631 kilometres on a full charge. Between the two electric cars, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is capable of running more distance on a full charge.
