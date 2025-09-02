Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India posts 5.34 lakh sales in August 2025

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) reported total sales of 5,34,861 units in August 2025, marking a steady 4 per cent month-on-month growth over July. Out of this, 4.81 lakh units were sold in the domestic market while exports stood at a little under 54,000 units.

For the financial year so far, April to August, Honda’s tally has crossed 24.2 lakh units. Domestic sales accounted for 21.7 lakh of these while exports made up the balance.

Product moves in the heartland

The real action though has been in the commuter space. The new CB125 Hornet and Shine 100 DX, unveiled nationally earlier this year, have begun their regional rollouts in cities such as Ludhiana, Nashik, Pune, and Chennai. Deliveries have already started, and for Honda, these models are critical to strengthening its presence in the entry-level motorcycle market, an area where rivals have often had the edge.

At the other end of the spectrum, Honda added three new BigWing outlets in Gurugram, Bengaluru and Chennai. The premium network, though still small compared to mass-market dealerships, is slowly spreading to more cities, giving customers easier access to Honda’s larger-capacity bikes.

More than just numbers

Honda is also using its scale to talk road safety. In August, the company ran campaigns across 12 cities, from Akola to Bangalore, with a clear focus on sensitising young riders. It also marked six years of its Safety Driving Education Centre in Ranchi, reinforcing the idea that Honda wants to be seen not only as a maker of scooters and motorcycles but also as an advocate of safer riding behaviour.

The road ahead

August’s performance suggests that Honda is in no hurry but is moving with purpose, growing steadily, making its commuter motorcycles more visible, and sprinkling in premium ambitions where it sees room. With the festive season around the corner, the real test will be whether Honda can convert this momentum into stronger double-digit growth in the months ahead.

