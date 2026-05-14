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Cars & Bikes Auto News Honda Forms New India Digital Services Arm

Honda forms new India digital services arm

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 May 2026, 13:16 pm
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  • Honda’s new HDII subsidiary will focus on digital services, customer engagement, and mobility solutions in India.

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HDII will develop digital mobility services, customer engagement platforms, and integrated digital ecosystems connecting Honda’s motorcycle and passenger vehicle businesses. (Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP)
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HDII will develop digital mobility services, customer engagement platforms, and integrated digital ecosystems connecting Honda’s motorcycle and passenger vehicle businesses.
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Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has established a new digital services subsidiary in India called Honda Digital Innovation India Private Ltd. (HDII). The latest announcement comes as the Japanese automaker looks to expand its digital ecosystem and customer engagement strategy in one of its key growth markets.

The newly formed company will focus on developing digital services and mobility solutions for Honda customers in India by leveraging established customer touchpoints and data already generated through the company’s motorcycle and passenger vehicle businesses in the country.

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According to Honda, HDII will work towards creating a digital platform that integrates the company’s motorcycles, cars, and digital services into a broader mobility ecosystem. The company says this will help address mobility-related challenges while also expanding customer interaction through more seamless digital experiences.

HDII will consolidate and further develop digital marketing activities that are currently being handled separately by its two-wheeler and four-wheeler divisions in India. The broader aim is to improve customer engagement while supporting sales growth across both business verticals.

The automaker highlighted that the new subsidiary will work closely with India’s AI and software ecosystem for co-development and innovation in digital mobility services. The company plans to expand existing services into a new unified digital application while collaborating with local technology talent and partners.

Alongside the new digital services company, Honda confirmed that it is also preparing to operationalise a new captive finance company in India before the end of the current financial year ending March 2027.

Also Read : Government developing new EV charging app to unify charging stations across India

Honda plans new India-focused car models from 2028

Separately, Honda also revealed plans to introduce new India-focused cars beginning in 2028.

The upcoming products will target two major segments in the Indian market: sub-4 metre vehicles and the midsize category. Honda says these future models will be developed keeping Indian customer preferences and market requirements in mind.

The company also indicated that it intends to leverage its strong two-wheeler customer base by targeting buyers upgrading from motorcycles to passenger vehicles.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 14 May 2026, 13:16 pm IST
TAGS: honda auto sector

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