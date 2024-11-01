Essential steps to keep your car interior clean and tidy

Keeping your car's interiors clean does not necessarily have to be an elaborate task. Taking small, daily steps towards cleanliness goes a long way. This way, you won't require a time-consuming, deep cleaning effort. A clean and tidy interior elevates your driving experience and makes passengers feel more welcome in your car.

A clean car interior improves aesthetics, health, and resale value. Regular cleaning with the right tools and simple daily routines help to maintain c

Maintaining a clean car interior is essential for both aesthetic and practical reasons. A tidy interior also preserves the car’s value and contributes to better health. Here’s a guide on why it matters, the tools you’ll need and simple steps to keep your car’s interior in pristine condition.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Mahindra S204 ₹ 12 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Rolls-Royce Wraith 6592.0 cc 6592.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 5 Cr Compare View Offers UPCOMING MG 4 EV 64kWh 64kWh 350 km 350 km ₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Maserati MC20 3000.0 cc 3000.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 3.69 Cr Compare UPCOMING Kia Sportage 1999 cc 1999 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 25 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Tata Sierra EV 69 kWh 69 kWh 420 Km 420 Km ₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Why it’s important to keep car interiors clean

The inside of a car can accumulate dust, allergens, bacteria and even mold, especially in places like air conditioning vents and upholstery. Regular cleaning minimises these contaminants, creating a healthier environment and reducing the risk of allergies or respiratory issues.

A well-maintained interior can significantly boost the resale value of your car. Buyers are more likely to pay a premium for a car that looks well-cared-for on the inside. Regular cleaning prevents stains, damage, and wear, ensuring your car holds its value longer.

Dirt, dust and grime can accumulate on surfaces over time and cause wear and tear on leather, plastic and fabrics. Routine cleaning helps extend the lifespan of your upholstery, dashboard as well as other components.

Also Read : Most useful basic car maintenance tips for beginners

Tools you may require

Having the right tools makes cleaning easier and more effective. These tools include things like a mini-vacuum which comes with different attachments to reach into tight spaces and crevices. However, having this tool is optional, you can instead take your car to a detailer in a gap of every 3 to 6 months.

A good microfibre cloth is also ideal for wiping down surfaces without scratching them. Having two separate cloths for glass and for other surfaces also helps keep grime and oil off the glass surface. This also allows you to use a streak-free cloth for the glass to achieve a flawless finish on the glass.

Another important tool is a soft-bristled brush for dusting vents and very thin crevices. A stiffer brush can be utilised to scrub dust off carpets and fabric upholstery. To dissolve spots, all-purpose cleaners can do the job, but having specific leather seat cleaners and silicone-based dashboard shiners that do not leave the surfaces oily and sticky makes a huge difference. Another important chemical is a glass cleaner to clean windows, mirrors, sunroofs and windshields.

To leave the car smelling fresh and free from unwanted odours you may also use interior perfumes. There are a range of scents and types available which you can buy and experiment with which suits best for you.

Related watch: Get the best resale value for your car. Car maintenance matters!

Steps to Keep Your Car Interior Clean

Declutter the car

First, start by removing all trash and personal items from the car. Check under seats, in cup holders and in the side compartments for any items that aren't required.

Vacuum thoroughly

Use a vacuum cleaner to remove loose dirt, dust and crumbs. Start with the floor mats, then move on to the seats, under the seats and then finally, the trunk. Use different attachments to get into crevices, air vents and small spaces. If you do not have a vacuum then you may also skip this step for up to four weeks before you visit a detailing studio to clean it for you.

Clean the dashboard

Next, use a microfiber cloth and your choice of interior cleaner to wipe down the dashboard, centre console, steering wheel and other plastic or vinyl surfaces. Pay special attention to buttons and knobs, as they can accumulate dust and grime over time. At this step, you may also use your brushes to break down any settled dust or dirt.

Wipe down upholstery and seats

For fabric seats, a brush and fabric cleaner will help remove stains and lift dust. However, this can be time-consuming so you can also get away with patting away the dust a few times. If the spots don't seem to be going away then you might need a visit to your detailer for dry-cleaning. Leather seats should be cleaned with a leather cleaner and then conditioned to prevent cracking.

Clean windows and mirrors

Spray a glass cleaner on a microfiber cloth which picks up oil and wipe down all the windows and mirrors from the inside. If you can find a cloth which doesn't create streaks while cleaning it is the best scenario. Avoid spraying directly on the glass, as this can cause drips that are harder to clean.

Also Read : How to perform regular maintenance of an electric car. Key tips

Quick tips

After you clean your car, it must stay that way. Keep a small trash bag in your car to avoid littering the floor or seats. Vacuuming every two weeks can keep dirt and debris from building up. A quick wipe of the dashboard and seats helps keep surfaces clean and prevents the need for deep cleaning too frequently.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: