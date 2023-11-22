Most useful basic car maintenance tips for beginners

For many people, a car is like a family member, especially for those who love automobiles. Usually, people either drive their family car that has been passed down from their parents or buy a new model for themselves. No matter what, taking care of the car is highly essential if one expects it to keep running for a long time without any hiccups. Many people who buy a new car and are not very much aware of the maintenance work a vehicle requires to neglect the basic maintenance. This often leads to issues with the car and impacts its performance.

If you have purchased a new car and looking for tips to follow to make sure that your vehicle remains in good condition for a long time, here are some key tips that are easy and useful at the same time.

Keep a check on tyre pressure

Car tyres are one of the components that keep the vehicle mobile. Interestingly, despite being one of the most important components, tyres are among the most neglected parts of a vehicle. But, this negligence may cause early wear and tear of the tyres and reduce their life. Hence, it is always important that you keep the recommended amount of air or nitrogen in the tyres. While the local garages or petrol pumps have air refilling machines, you can buy a portable air pump online and use that as well.

Change engine oil periodically

A car is a complex machine that contains multiple small and large moving parts. To make sure that these machines can move smoothly, lubrication is highly important. Make sure you change the engine oil periodically to ensure the smooth functioning of the critical parts inside the powertrain. Usually, engine oil requires a replacement after every 10,000-kilometre run or once a year.

Carry out battery maintenance

The car battery is another key component of the vehicle that powers a lot of things. Make sure you take care of the battery. Cleaning the battery once in a while helps to prolong its lifespan. Also, it helps in keeping the battery terminals rust-free and smooth functioning.

Keep the car clean

Spending money on car wash frequently is not necessary. You can keep the car clean by using a microfibre cloth at home. Also, keeping the interior of the car using a simple vacuum cleaner is easy. while the exterior cleaning helps the car to remain shiny and good-looking, it also protects the paint of the car to remain in good condition for a long time. On the other hand, keeping the interior clean ensures a dust-free cabin that is hygienic and confidence-boosting.

Replace the cabin air filter

One of the most used functions onboard a vehicle is the air conditioning system. A car cabin air filter ensures the flow of clean air and proper cooling inside the cabin. The Indian climate is tropical, which means dust and moisture level in the country is pretty high. This may require the car cabin air filter to be changed every six months. If not, at least clean it periodically.

Most useful basic car maintenance tips for beginners Step 1 : Keep a check on tyre pressure Step 2 : Change engine oil periodically Step 3 : Carry out battery maintenance Step 4 : Keep the car's exterior and interior clean Step 5 : Replace cabin air filter periodically

