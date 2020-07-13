Govt asks NIC to ensure capturing FASTag details before new vehicle registration

The Centre has decided to ensure capturing of FASTag details during the registration process or while issuing fitness certificate to vehicles across the country.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), in a letter to NIC, informed that full integration of National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) with VAHAN portal has been conducted, which went live with API on May 14. Currently, the VAHAN system is getting information on FASTags through VIN/VRN.

In its letter, the Ministry asked to make sure of capturing FASTag details while new vehicles are registered, as also when fitness certificates are issued to vehicles to ply on roads.

It was in 2017, that the fitment of FASTag in new vehicles, being sold under the category of category M and N, was made compulsory. However, earlier many citizens used to avoid integration with banks, which would be checked now.

Fitment of FASTag will help in ensuring that vehicles crossing the National Highway fee plazas use the electronic medium of FASTag payment, and cash payment is avoided. Its usage will also be effective to minimise possibilities of spreading COVID at NH Toll Plazas.

The Ministry had issued a Gazette notification on this scheme on in November 2017.

