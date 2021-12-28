This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Get ready to drive a car with flex-fuel engine next year. Here is why
Get ready to drive a car with flex-fuel engine next year. Here is why
Indian car or two-wheeler buyers will soon get to buy their favourite vehicle with a flex-fuel engine at its heart. If Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's advisory is implemented in a timely manner, the first vehicles with flex-fuel engines may hit the markets by the summer of next year.
Days after issuing an advisory to carmakers to introduce flex-fuel engines in vehicles within six months, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari reiterated the need to make the switch soon.
In a series of tweets, Gadkari said that carmakers should start manufacturing flex-fuel vehicles and flex-fuel strong hybrid electric vehicles complying with BS-6 norms in a time-bound manner. Gadkari said that the plan is in line with Aatmanirbhar Bharat and the Centre's policy on promoting ethanol as a transport fuel.
Flex fuel vehicles are capable on running on a combination of 100 per cent petrol or 100 per cent bio-ethanol and their blends, along with strong hybrid electric technology in case of flex-fuel strong hybrid electric vehicles.
Gadkari also reiterated how flex-fuel engines can reduce carbon emission to help India achieve the target committed at COP26. The move will also help India reduce its fuel import bill at a time when petrol and diesel prices have shot through the roof.
The Centre has introduced a Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for carmakers, auto component manufacturers and auto components of flex-fuel engines to accelerate the introduction of flex fuel vehicles. Gadkari had earlier said that auto manufacturers like TVS Motors and Bajaj Auto have already started manufacturing flex-fuel engines for their two-wheelers and three-wheelers as well.
According to an official release, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has stipulated that in addition to conventional fuel, the authorised entities are required to install a facility for marketing at least one new generation alternate fuel - Compressed Natural Gas(CNG), bio-fuels, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), electric vehicle charging points etc - complying with various statutory guidelines and immediate steps need to be taken to introduce flex-fuel engine vehicles.