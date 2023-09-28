New-gen Lexus LM luxury MPV bookings cross triple-digit figure

The bookings have been received in a month since order books first opened
The new-gen Lexus LM was announced for India in August this year
The LM is offered in four- and seven-seater configurations and packs captain seats
Captain seats come with massage functionality and electrical adjustability
The four-seater variant gets a 48-inch widescreen and a glass partition to separate the passenger compartment
It comes with a refrigerator and multiple storage compartments to maximize space
Features include a 23-speaker audio system, fold-out tables, heated armrests, USB ports, etc
Power comes from the 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol-hybrid engine
The LM also gets sensor-based climate control that adjusts temperature as per passenger's body