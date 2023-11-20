Diwali festivities over but can you still get great deal on new cars? Check here

HT Auto
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Nov 2023, 10:36 AM
The Indian new car market is on a high and the view is spectacular. Demand from customers has been significantly higher this year than in recent times and strong indications are that almost every manufacturer has done brisk business in the Dusshera, Dhanteras and Diwali period which spanned across October and November this year. But are the closing months of 2023 likely to be in stark contrast to this rush? Unlikely.

File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.

A slew of new and updated model launches in the mass-market as well as luxury car market is one of the key driving factors for the deafening - and defining - buzz in the Indian automobile industry. According to data from Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), more cars were sold in October this year than in this month of any previous year, at around 3.89 lakh units. November is more than likely to be on similar lines. A slew of offers and deals may have also helped matters while the easing of supply and production pressures have eased delivery timelines. But the final two months of any calendar year also bring the challenge of the enthusiasm being put on hold.

For those who pushed back purchase plans to the peak winter months, there may still be some good news.

Since production has returned to near-normal levels, it is more than likely that dealers of various brands will have excess units of at least some models that they would like to clear out. This is especially true for car models that aren't exactly new and have been around for at least a year or more.

Offers are already available on at least a few models from almost every brand in the country - from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors and MG to Volkswagen, Renault and even Honda. At the dealership level, cars like Celerio, S-Presso, and Swift from Maruti Suzuki, Grand i10 NIOS and Alcazar from Hyundai, Tiago, Tigor and Zest from Tata Motors, Hector and Comet from MG, and many others are carrying attractive offers and schemes which are likely to be extended.

First Published Date: 20 Nov 2023, 10:36 AM IST
