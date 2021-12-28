Ford Motor delivers first Made-in-China Mustang Mach-E to customer

As per images posted on social media by a user, Ford delivered multiple units of locally-made Mach-E to customers in the first batch of hand-outs. A delivery ceremony for China-made Mach-Es was held at Shanghai Hongqiao Tiandi.

Earlier in November, Ford sold over 3,000 Mustang Mach-E units in the US and also introduced an updated by unlocked more battery capacity for a bit higher range and improved the fast charging speed, a report by Insideevs stated. It added that Farley has advised the company to focus on the three first models - Mach-E, Ford F-150 Lightning and Ford E-Transit instead of adding more EVs to the portfolio. This, he said, will result in a much higher production rate of the Mach-E in the near term. The company has set a target of selling over 200,000 of these per year by 2023 in North America and Europe.

However, only time will tell how well does the Mustang Mach-E sell in China, one the most competitive EV markets in the world.