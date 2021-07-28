Ford honours WWII women Airforce pilots with one-off custom 2021 Mustang Mach-E

Ford has created a one-off custom 2021 Mustang Mach-E to honour the sacrifices of the women Airforce pilots who volunteered during the World War II. The electric vehicle will be auctioned by the car maker at the 2021 Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) AirVenture air show on Thursday in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, US.

The money earned from the auction of the special Mach-E will be donated to support the initiatives of EAA to provide young women and 'underserved' youths accessible path to a career in the aviation industry. The car maker has earlier donated 12 custom and aviation-themed performance vehicles over a span of two decades to the venture, raising a total of more than $4 million. This year will the first time Ford will donated an all-electric vehicle.

The special Mustang Mach-E features a custom paint scheme and a military badging inspired by the war planes. Badges include the US Army Airforce Star on both sides, wings logo on hood and fender, and the No. 38 on the front fascia of the vehicle, rear bumper, and inside the cabin. This number signifies the 38 women volunteers who died in service to their country.

The previous Mustang vehicles donated by Ford to support EAA’s educational programs include custom-built 2019 “Old Crow" Mustang GT, 2018 Eagle Squadron Mustang, 2016 “Ole Yeller" Mustang and 2015 Mustang Apollo Edition. "Ford is helping build the next generation of aviation through," said Jack J Pelton, CEO and Chairman of the Board of EAA.

The women Airforce pilots were a group of American volunteers who transported war planes to the US Army bases around the world that could be used in combat. The women flew more than 60 million miles in World War II. Ford says that despite their sacrifice and service to the country, they were not immediately recognized as active military personnel until 1977 when the pilots were granted retroactive military status.