Ford Mustang celebrates 60 years with limited edition Brittany Blue revival

As the Ford Mustang completes 60 years since its birth, the US automaker sets off to take enthusiasts on a trip down memory lane by reviving the Brittany Blue colourway. Ford had announced a limited edition 60th Anniversary Package for its pony car back in April this year and is now adding the iconic paint job among the available colour options. The Mustang 60th Anniversary Package was previously announced to have Wimbledon White, Race Red, and Vapor Blue as part of its colour palette.

The Mustang 60th Anniversary Package is a limited-production model, of which, only 1,965 are being made available as a nod to the first model year of the pony car. The model is only available in one of two body styles, which are the Fastback and the Convertible, and it features special 60th Anniversary badging on the fenders and trunk lid along with a serialised instrument panel badge. The Ford Mustang is further treated with a new grille alongside exclusive 20-inch Dark Gravity Gray wheels with Vermillion Red centre caps.

For those wanting to get their mitts on the Brittany Blue spec, Ford requires registering on its website between August 16 and August 19. The limited edition model grows in exclusivity with this colour option being made available in a smaller batch, and it will only be made in the Fastback style with a 10-speed automatic transmission. The Brittany Blue spec of the Ford Mustang will further include the 401A package, Brembo brakes, an Active Valve Performance Exhaust setup, and a 3.55 limited-slip differential. The interior is finished in Space Gray upholstery and is equipped with a 12-speaker sound system from Bang & Olufsen. With the Brittany Blue shade, the Mustang 60th Anniversary edition is available at $65,245 (approximately, ₹54.65 lakh).

The Ford Mustang: Key highlights

The 60th Anniversary Ford Mustang will carry over the same 5.0-litre V8 from the current generation model, which makes 480 bhp and 562 Nm of torque. (Ford)

Performance-wise, the 60th Anniversary edition does not bring anything new to the current generation of the Ford Mustang. Under the hood, the Mustang is fitted with the 5.0-litre V8 from the high-end variants and it is able to generate 480 bhp and 562 Nm of torque. The V8 can either be mated to a ten-speed automatic gearbox or a six-speed manual. Inside, Ford has fitted a dualscreen display that houses the 12.4-inch instrument cluster and the 13.2-inch infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The 2025 Mustang further features adaptive cruise control and lane driving aids.

The Ford Mustang was initially developed as a series of stylised sporty coupes and convertibles with chassis derived from existing Ford models. The first generation of the Ford Mustang rolled out in 1965, with Canadian airline pilot Stanley Tucker famously being the first person to ever buy the pony car. From 2005 onwards, the Ford Mustang has been manufactured with a distinct platform of its own.

