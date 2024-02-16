HT Auto
HT Auto
Ford Mustang Mach E Trademarked In India. Check Details

Ford Mustang Mach-E trademarked in India. Check details

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 16 Feb 2024, 09:56 AM
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E is sold in various trim levels and configurations in the global market.
Ford Mustang Mach-E
Ford Mustang Mach-E comes with up to 502 km of driving range.
Ford Mustang Mach-E
Ford Mustang Mach-E comes with up to 502 km of driving range.

It's been 2 years since Ford shut down its operation in the Indian market. At the time, they did say that they would be bringing the Mustang Mach-E into the country but since then there has been no update on the progress. However, Ford has filed a trademark for the Mustang Mach-E in India which could mean that the brand is finally preparing to bring the electric crossover to the Indian shores. As of now, there is no timeline that Ford has shared about the launch but if Ford does decide to bring the Mustang Mach-E then it will probably come through CBU or Completely Built Unit route.

The Mustang Mach-E only borrows the ‘Mustang’ moniker but it is an entirely different car. Ford launched the Mustang Mach-E globally in 2019 and it was the brand's first electric vehicle for the masses.

Ford offers the Mustang Mach-E in four trims - Select, Premium, California Route 1 and GT. The electric crossover is available with a rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive powertrain. Depending on the variant, there are two battery sizes available - 72 kWh and 91 kWh. Ford is claiming a range of between 397 km and 502 km, depending on the configuration that the customer opts for.

First Published Date: 16 Feb 2024, 09:56 AM IST
TAGS: Ford Ford India Mustang electric vehicles EV Mustang Mach E

