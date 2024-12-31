One sedan, 16 years, 3 million units: What makes Maruti Dzire a popular sedan

Published Dec 31, 2024

Here are five key reasons why the Dzire remains a hit with Indian car buyers since 2008

AFFORDABILITY: The Dzire is among one of the most affordable sedans one can buy i India

It comes priced between 6.79 lakh and 10.14 lakh (ex-showroom)

MILEAGE: The Dzire also offers high fuel efficiency promising low ownership cost

It offers over 15 kmpl mileage in petrol while the mileage of the CNG variant is over 33 km/kg

FEATURES: The Dzire also gets features, like a sunroof, which are not available in its rivals

The sedan also boasts of a 360-degree camera, another segment-first feature

SAFETY: The Dzire is the safest sedan in the sub-compact segment in India

It became the first Maruti car to get 5-star safety rating at Global NCAP crash tests

DESIGN: The looks of the new Dzire has been updated with sharper features to make it more attractive for buyers
Check out this quick video to refresh Maruti Dzire's journey so far in India
