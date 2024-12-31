One sedan, 16 years, 3 million units: What makes Maruti Dzire a popular sedan

Here are five key reasons why the Dzire remains a hit with Indian car buyers since 2008
AFFORDABILITY: The Dzire is among one of the most affordable sedans one can buy i India
It comes priced between ₹6.79 lakh and ₹10.14 lakh (ex-showroom)
MILEAGE: The Dzire also offers high fuel efficiency promising low ownership cost
It offers over 15 kmpl mileage in petrol while the mileage of the CNG variant is over 33 km/kg
FEATURES: The Dzire also gets features, like a sunroof, which are not available in its rivals
The sedan also boasts of a 360-degree camera, another segment-first feature
SAFETY: The Dzire is the safest sedan in the sub-compact segment in India
It became the first Maruti car to get 5-star safety rating at Global NCAP crash tests
DESIGN: The looks of the new Dzire has been updated with sharper features to make it more attractive for buyers