For children, for future: Pilot project in NYC for e-school buses complete

In a world sprinting towards electric mobility, battery-powered cars and bikes are aplenty. But what about those diesel-guzzling buses that are responsible for safely transporting children from their homes to school - and back? A Quebec-based company called Lion Electric has now completed trial run of its electric school buses in New York in what could be a major step in ensuring clean daily mobility option for city's students in the times to come.

Lion Electric, in its official Twitter account, informed that as many as 12 electric school buses were deployed with the hope of beginning the process of 'decarbonisation of school transit.' Underlining its commitment towards the safety and health of youngsters, these buses sought to ensure significantly lower - or no - emission. The project was first implemented in Canada's Prince Edward Island before being taken to New York City.

Electrek reports that these buses have a range of between 100 kilometres and 250 kilometres, and have an on-board 19.2 kW AC charger. Significantly, each bus can seat 72 passengers at a time.

With half a million conventional school buses across the United States, there is no denying that these vehicles are as guilty of being harmful for the environment as any other vehicle with an internal combustion engine. Even though a miniscule start, the tests in New York City point to a future when battery power play a role in powering the young and budding minds in the US and, possibly, the world over.