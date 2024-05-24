HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ola Electric Patents Swappable Battery, Could Power Future Electric Offerings

Ola Electric patents swappable battery, could power future electric offerings

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 May 2024, 19:18 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The design patent reveals a cylindrical structure with a grab handle at the top, similar to other swappable batteries used on electric two-wheelers, t
...
Ola Electric Swappable Battery
The swappable battery could make it to Ola Electric's upcoming offerings, particularly the electric three-wheelers
Ola Electric Swappable Battery
The swappable battery could make it to Ola Electric's upcoming offerings, particularly the electric three-wheelers

Ola Electric has filed a design patent for a removable battery to be used in electric vehicles. The design patent reveals a cylindrical structure with a grab handle at the top, similar to what we’ve seen on other swappable batteries so far. Ola’s electric scooters do not use a fixed battery setup, which means the upcoming swappable battery could make it to the brand’s upcoming electric three-wheelers.

Swappable batteries are largely being used for commercial purposes with the exception of Hero-owned Vida, which is one of the few electric two-wheeler players to use swappable battery technology. Bounce also uses swappable batteries on its e-scooters. However, the larger utility base is for commercial applications. Yuma Energy uses them for its last-mile electric two-wheelers, while Honda has also developed its own set of swappable batteries used on electric three-wheelers in select parts of the country.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ola Electric S1 X (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1 X
BatteryCapacity Icon3 kWh Range Icon151 km
₹ 89,999 - 1.10 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Gt Force One Plus Pro (HT Auto photo)
GT Force One Plus Pro
MaxSpeed Icon70 kmph
₹76,555
Compare
Vida V1 (HT Auto photo)
Vida V1
BatteryCapacity Icon3.94 kWh Range Icon110 km
₹ 97,800 - 1.26 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Lectrix Ecity Zip (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Lectrix ECity Zip
MaxSpeed Icon45 kmph
₹80,000 - 90,000
View Details
Pure Ev Epluto 7g Pro (HT Auto photo)
PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro
BatteryCapacity Icon3 kWh Range Icon150 Km
₹99,999
Compare
Bounce Infinity E1 (HT Auto photo)
Bounce Infinity E1
BatteryCapacity Icon1.9 Kwh Range Icon85 km
₹ 93,386 - 1.05 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Deliveries of Ola S1 X, brand's most affordable e-scooter, begins in India

Ola Electric
Ola Electric's future electric range including motorcycles, cars, three-wheelers and more
Ola Electric
Ola Electric's future electric range including motorcycles, cars, three-wheelers and more

Ola Electric would likely be using swappable batteries for commercial applications. The swappable batteries will allow for a shorter downtime. It’s noteworthy to mention that Ola Electric acquired Etergo and its AppScooter, which would form the basis of the S1 range. While the AppScooter came with removable batteries, the tech was dropped for the S1 lineup for the Indian market. It seems the company is looking to revitalise the same for other applications.

Ola Electric’s future lineup not only includes electric scooters and three-wheelers but the company has electric cars and motorcycles in the works. Ola’s first e-bike will hit the market in 2025, while the electric car will arrive later in the decade.

First Published Date: 24 May 2024, 19:18 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Ola Electric Ola S1 Pro Ola Electric Three Wheeler Ola Electric Motorcycle Ola Electric Removable Battery Swappable Battery

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.