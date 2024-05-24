Ola Electric patents swappable battery, could power future electric offerings

Ola Electric has filed a design patent for a removable battery to be used in electric vehicles. The design patent reveals a cylindrical structure with a grab handle at the top, similar to what we’ve seen on other swappable batteries so far. Ola’s electric scooters do not use a fixed battery setup, which means the upcoming swappable battery could make it to the brand’s upcoming electric three-wheelers.

Swappable batteries are largely being used for commercial purposes with the exception of Hero-owned Vida, which is one of the few electric two-wheeler players to use swappable battery technology. Bounce also uses swappable batteries on its e-scooters. However, the larger utility base is for commercial applications. Yuma Energy uses them for its last-mile electric two-wheelers, while Honda has also developed its own set of swappable batteries used on electric three-wheelers in select parts of the country.

Ola Electric's future electric range including motorcycles, cars, three-wheelers and more

Ola Electric would likely be using swappable batteries for commercial applications. The swappable batteries will allow for a shorter downtime. It’s noteworthy to mention that Ola Electric acquired Etergo and its AppScooter, which would form the basis of the S1 range. While the AppScooter came with removable batteries, the tech was dropped for the S1 lineup for the Indian market. It seems the company is looking to revitalise the same for other applications.

Ola Electric’s future lineup not only includes electric scooters and three-wheelers but the company has electric cars and motorcycles in the works. Ola’s first e-bike will hit the market in 2025, while the electric car will arrive later in the decade.

