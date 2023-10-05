Maruti Suzuki eVX electric car's interior look from the future

Hindustan Times
Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Oct 05, 2023

Suzuki will unveil the interior of the eVX concept EV later this month

Ahead of the unveiling, the interior of the eVX Concept EV has been revealed

The eVX will boast of a giant single screen for both entertainment and driver information

The free-standing unit could later come as split screens in the production version of the EV

Another key feature inside the eVX is the yoke-styled steering wheel with touch-based controls

The centre console will have a rotary gear knob to select between drive and parking modes

The AC vents on the dashboard are vertically aligned with its controls being touch-based instead of physical switches

Another key feature that the eVX will come with is a panoramic sunroof as suggested by the recent images

The cabin and the seats come with dual-tone theme and evokes modern design elements
Also check out the first iteration ofthe eVX Concept EV showcased at the Auto Expo this year
