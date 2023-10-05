Maruti Suzuki eVX electric car's interior look from the future

Suzuki will unveil the interior of the eVX concept EV later this month
Ahead of the unveiling, the interior of the eVX Concept EV has been revealed
The eVX will boast of a giant single screen for both entertainment and driver information
The free-standing unit could later come as split screens in the production version of the EV
Another key feature inside the eVX is the yoke-styled steering wheel with touch-based controls
The centre console will have a rotary gear knob to select between drive and parking modes
The AC vents on the dashboard are vertically aligned with its controls being touch-based instead of physical switches
Another key feature that the eVX will come with is a panoramic sunroof as suggested by the recent images
The cabin and the seats come with dual-tone theme and evokes modern design elements