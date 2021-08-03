Five limited models of Bentley Mulsanne Grand Limousine go for sale

Five models of Bentley's Mulsanne Grand Limousine by Mulliner have come up for sale. Claimed as the luxury automaker's most distinguished creation, the highlight of these five models is that they have neither been registered nor used. These limousines were hand-built by the brand and were shipped to the United Arab Emirates. However, the buyer didn't use or register these luxury cars.

The automaker says that the Bentley Mulsanne Grand Limousine was entirely designed and built by hand. It comes with a 1,000 mm stretch to the body and a raised roof. The latter provides an additional 79 mm of headroom in the rear of the car. One can buy from these five models through Bentley’s retail partner in the UAE, Bentley Emirates. The company will make the delivery anywhere in the world as required.

Interior of the limousine.

The chassis and suspension of the car were re-engineered by Bentley. A 6¾-litre twin-turbo V8 engine can generate a power of 505 bhp and a peak torque of 1,020 Nm. The car also features a custom heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system that was designed and built by Bentley Mulliner, specifically for the Mulsanne Grand Limousine. With two discrete zones, each rear passenger can control their own micro-climate without disturbing others.

The automaker says these five models have different characteristics and features making each as exclusive as possible. One comes in a Silver Frost over Moroccan Blue exterior paint and is paired with an Imperial Blue and Linen interior completed by Burr Walnut veneer while the other with Damson over Black Crystal paintwork, has Twine leathers and Dark Stained Burr Walnut veneer. One with an Onyx over Candy Red exterior comprising a Hotspur and Camel interior finished with Olive Ash veneer shows off the automaker's take on luxury.

While one model with Rubino Red over Light Gazelle bodywork and an interior in Fireglow and Twine leather paired with Burr Walnut veneer makes the model stand out, the final with a single tone Black Sapphire exterior, and an Imperial Blue and Camel interior contrasted by Dark Stained Burr Walnut veneer may leave prospective customers confused. The automaker stopped the production of the Mulsanne last year.