Bentley introduces new Flying Spur luxury sedan with hybrid powertrain

Expanding its greener hybrid range of luxury vehicles, Bentley Motors has introduced the new Flying Spur Hybrid model. The new powertrain combines a 2.9-litre V6 petrol engine with an advanced electric motor, delivering a total of 536 bhp (544 PS) and 750 Nm (553 lb.ft) of torque. This is 95 bhp more in comparison to the Bentayga Hybrid. The new Flying Spur Hybrid has the capability to cover over 700 km when fully fuelled. With high power reserves, superior torque and quick throttle response, the Flying Spur Hybrid can accelerate from 0-60 mph in just 4.1 seconds and from 0-100 km/h in 4.3 seconds. The new powertrain also achieves a significant reduction in fuel consumption, however, Bentley says that it still provides effortless and refined performance.

The new hybrid luxury sedan also features intelligent and intuitive equipment tailored to the driver and passengers. Its connected car services include My Battery Charge, My Car Statistics, and My Cabin Comfort. The driver instruments include additional information showing when the car is operating solely in EV drive.

Interior of the Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid

On the inside, the automatic Start-Stop switch has been replaced with a control for the three E driving modes – EV Drive, Hybrid Mode and Hold Mode. This enables the driver to manage the battery usage during a journey. EV Drive mode is default and maximises the electric driving experience. This is ideal for city driving and for shorter journeys.

The infotainment screen shows statistics related to energy flow and the one can also set timers for charging of the vehicle. Additional e-motion information is available to the driver via the instrument panel, heads up display and centre screen, including range, battery level and charging information.

As for the exterior, the Hybrid Flying Spur is differentiated by the ‘Hybrid’ front fender badge, quad oval tailpipes and a covered universal charging point on the left hand rear fender.