Bentley partners with LifeScore for ‘adaptive music’ in cars

Bentley has partnered with LifeScore, a key player in the field of adaptive music, to compose soundtracks based upon drivers’ inputs and driving style. The vehicle will generate a live, composition of instrumental music in real-time that will enhance the emotional experience of the journey, claims the luxury automaker. Both the companies have come together to create algorithms that allow vehicle inputs like engine RPM and acceleration to impact the composition in real-time. Hence the music will continuously adapt depending on the driving by the user.

Bentley says that its driver-vehicle-music synchronisation is a first in the industry. LifeScore uses acclaimed musicians from both contemporary and classical instruments backgrounds with the latest technology for this purpose. The recording is done at the famous Abbey Road Studios. These audio elements are recorded in full ambisonic that is full-sphere surround sound audio using more than 50 microphones. This process is done to provide for all possible future formats.

In this process, the composers and musicians create building blocks (cells) of raw musical material. The vehicle then can select, combine, layer and sequence these together to produce the final music in real-time. Hence, every rendition will be unique. The algorithms are so designed to produce music compositions that can flow through various themes and variations with maximum coherence by minimising repetition of cells and other AI techniques. The cells are capable to create unlimited hours of music.

For a 60 minute drive, one gets a soundbank library that contains a comprehensive suite of audio data and recordings from which more than 100 billion unique music tracks can be composed and this sound can be designed to come from any direction at the best possible resolution. Bentley says that it will provide the baseline data needed for this to develop the system in its first full battery electric vehicle.