EKA Mobility expands dealer network to boost last-mile EV adoption

EKA Mobility has announced a major expansion of its authorised dealer network across India, as the company looks to strengthen support infrastructure for electric commercial vehicles and accelerate last-mile EV adoption in the country.

The company currently operates 60 dealerships nationwide and plans to add more than 30 new exclusive outlets in the near future. The expanded retail and service footprint will span 15 states, targeting high-demand logistics corridors, urban centres, and emerging Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets where commercial electrification is witnessing rapid growth.

According to the company, the move is aimed at addressing one of the biggest hurdles in EV adoption, the lack of reliable sales and aftersales infrastructure. Each dealership will feature at least two dedicated service bays, trained manpower, and assured spare parts availability to minimise downtime for fleet operators.

Rohit Srivastava, Business Head & Chief Growth Officer at EKA Mobility, said that the company is focused on building a dependable ecosystem around electric commercial vehicles. He added that EKA plans to scale its network to over 200 dealerships across more than 20 states by FY27.

EKA Mobility’s dealerships will showcase the brand’s complete ‘Born Electric’ commercial vehicle portfolio. This includes the EKA 3W Cargo for last-mile logistics, EKA 6S passenger electric three-wheeler, EKA 3S city mobility vehicle, and the 1.5T to 3.5T small commercial vehicle range aimed at mid-mile logistics operations.

The company also offers a range of electric buses including the EKA 7M, 9M, 12M, Coach, and LF models, along with electric trucks such as the EKA 7T and 55T. All vehicles are integrated with the EKA Connect AI-powered fleet management platform that offers real-time tracking, predictive diagnostics, and efficiency analytics.

EKA Mobility currently operates manufacturing facilities at Koregaon Bhima and Chakan in Pune, while a new 47-acre plant is under development at Pithampur. Together, these facilities are expected to support annual production capacities of 15,000 buses, 24,000 SCVs, and 4,000 trucks.

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