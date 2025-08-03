Dylect Sense 4K Max two-channel dashcam review: Should you buy this?

Dashcams have become necessary automotive accessories owing to the increasing road incidents and safety concerns. In the dynamic landscape of Indian roads, characterised by its vibrant chaos and unpredictability, dashcams have transitioned from a novelty gadget to a necessary ally for every car owner. For example, the footage and photographs captured by dashcams become highly useful in getting insurance coverage in case of accidents, challenging false traffic challans, etc.

After launching useful automotive accessories such as pressure washers, vacuum cleaners, and tyre inflators, Dylect has entered the rapidly growing market of dashcams in India. The company has launched a series of dashcams in the Indian market, with prices starting at ₹3,499, targeting users across various segments, including individual car owners as well as fleet operators. Available in three variants - single, dual and three-channel models, the Dylect dashcams aim to grab a sizeable share of the market pie that has been bulging at a fast rate with the increased focus on road safety.

We got the Dylect Sense 4K Max two-channel dashcam and reviewed it extensively. Here is what we found during our review of the device.

Dylect Sense 4K Max two-channel dashcam: Design and installation

The Dylect Sense 4K Max two-channel dashcam comes with a chunky design. The front camera comes with a sturdy build, while the rear unit is compact and nothing unusual looking. Both the front and rear units are easy to install and can be done by the user only. The device comes with a generous length of wire that makes the installation process easy. The rear unit draws power from the main front device, and power to the latter is channelled from the 5V USB adapter that comes in the box with the dashcam. Also, it gets four electrostatic films, two adhesive stickers, wire clips, cable ties, etc., which make the installation process easier.

The Dylect dashcam comes with 1 TB micro SD card support. The dashcam gets a 2.4-inch display that shows real-time footage being captured by the front and rear cameras. However, the display quality shown on the screen is not very satisfactory, but it can be useful. The front camera unit gets the charging port, a built-in mic, etc.

Dylect claims the dashcam comes with a supercapacitor, which allows it to remain operational even in extreme temperatures, ranging between -10 degrees and 60 degrees Celsius.

Dylect Sense 4K Max two-channel dashcam: App UI and usability

The dashcome comes paired with a dedicated Dylect application, which is available on both Android and iOS platforms. We used the iOS version of the application and tested it extensively.

The user interface of the application looks simple and comes with a bifurcated view. The upper half shows the live footage captured by the cameras, and the lower half shows the GPS location on a map. The upper half also shows various information, such as date, time, speed, and location, embedded in the footage. Also, the upper half of the application interface shows the feed from the front camera with the rear camera feed in an inset. The application has the option of playback of the footage, image capturing, etc. It captures the surround sound as well, which makes it a more useful evident as and when required.

We have not tested the parking mode of the dashcam, but it can be activated by installing a special kit, which needs to be purchased separately.

While testing the dashcam and its application's performance in different conditions, we found that the sound quality captured by the dashcam and the image quality captured by it were fine. Reading the number plates from the captured feed was also easy. However, using the application itself is a bit tricky. While it has built-in WiFi like various other dashcams, connecting to that is a hassle. While other dashcams automatically turn on the built-in WiFi network and connecting to that is easy, the Dylect dashcam's WiFi needs to be turned on manually from the device itself, which is a bit time-consuming affair, and not at all a convenient feature, especially if you are in a hurry. Also, if the recording is not stopped from the application, you cannot playback the captured feed, even if it is a day or more old. This is another thumbs-down point for the Dylect dashcam if we compare this with other dashcams in the market.

For any dashcam manufacturer in the market, low-light visibility is one of the important factors. In this case, the low-light footage quality is just okay.

Dylect Sense 4K Max two-channel dashcam: Verdict

At a cost of ₹11,999, the Dylect Sense 4K Max two-channel dashcam is an upmarket, effective and useful device for any car owner who wants to enhance the safety quotient of the vehicle. If we compare it with some of the popular dashcams in the market available with similar features and specifications, the pricing seems competitive. Also, at this price, the performance of the dashcam is good. However, when it comes to the user experience, Dylect needs to improve the product further, as with the abovementioned issues, it may seem a half-baked device to many users.

