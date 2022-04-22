HT Auto
Driving to Goa without permit? Be ready to pay 10,000 fine

Over 40 taxis traveling from Bengaluru to Goa were punched with fines of 10,262 each last week while trying to cross the border without the special permit.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Apr 2022, 06:19 PM
Police personnel fine a motorist. (Representational File Photo)
Over 40 taxis traveling from Bengaluru to Goa were punched with fines of 10,262 each last week while trying to cross the border without the special permits. The taxi drivers couldn't obtain the special permit as the State Transport Authority in Bengaluru and RTOs in other districts were closed for the long weekend, several reports stated. In addition to that, the Karnataka transport authorities still don't have the facility to dispatch the online permits, reports added. 

The special permit required for commercial tourist vehicles normally costs in the range of 100 to 200, and is available for purchase at the RTO office at Shanthinagar in Bengaluru and RTOs in other parts of the state. However, the taxi drivers reportedly left for Goa hoping to attain permit directly at the check post, but to surprise, facility of issuing special permits at the checkpoints to grant entry into Goa ended earlier in April this year. 

The New Indian Express quoted M Ravi, the vice president of the Karnataka Tourism Forum, as saying that, neighbouring states Andhra Pradesh and Kerala have been issuing special permits online, however, Karnataka is yet to adopt the method.

The penalties range from 10,662 for taxis up to 25,000 for tourist buses, while for vans the penalty amount has been kept at 17,000.  

As per reports, the transport department has already started issuing special permits to state vehicles online, however connectivity at the check-posts is yet not there. Also, an official from the department told the media that the issue will be resolved. Presently, the State Transport Authority of Karnataka is in the process of issuing special permits (to enter Goa) in Bengaluru and RTOs in other districts.

First Published Date: 22 Apr 2022, 06:13 PM IST
TAGS: Goa permit road tax Indian roads Indian highways
