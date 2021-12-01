Top Sections
Driving licence, RC expired? Delhi extends deadline to renew till this date
Delhi government has extended the validity of learning licenses expiring between February 2020 and November 2021 till January 31, 2022. (File photo)

Driving licence, RC expired? Delhi extends deadline to renew till this date

1 min read . Updated: 01 Dec 2021, 11:19 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The step has been taken by the Delhi government in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and difficulties faced by people to get slots for driving tests.

The Delhi government has decided to extend the validity of motor vehicle documents, like driving licence, by two months in the wake of Covid-19 and the difficulty people have faced to secure driving test slots to get a permanent licence. The extension is also valid for different transport-related documents, including permits, fitness and registration certificates till the end of the year.

Delhi's Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot shared a statement from the transport department and said, "Considering numerous requests received & keeping in mind difficulties faced by Delhi Learning License holders in getting slots for Driving license test, we have extended validity of LL that has expired between 01.02.20 & 30.11.21 for 2 more months, i.e, till 31.01.22." 

The statement read, “Whereas in pursuance of the advisory issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Govt of India, this department has interalia extended the validity of Learner Licence issued under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and rules framed thereunder, from time to time due to Covid-19 pandemic." It also said, “The validity of Learners Licence issued by this department and which have expired between 01.02.2020 to 30.11.2021 is further extended for a period of two months i.e. upto 31.01.2022."

The Transport Department under its faceless service model has introduced the e-Learner License facility which allows an applicant to take a driving test from home or workplace. To apply for Learner's License, which can be done online, the applicants are given slots to take the driving test without visiting any office of the department. After passing the test, the license is sent to the applicants' address.

The Transport Department had started the trial of the faceless system for transport services from February this year and was formally launched in August. However, this feature does not include things like permanent driving tests or vehicle fitness tests.

In the online test, the applicants are asked 20 questions which carry 10 marks each. These questions are related to road safety, traffic signs and more. The applicant who score more than 6 marks will pass the test. After passing the test, learners license will be automatically issued online which can be printed by the applicant.

  • First Published Date : 01 Dec 2021, 11:19 AM IST