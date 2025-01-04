HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Don't Drive Your Bs3 Or Bs4 Car, Grap Stage 3 Restrictions Enforced Back In Delhi Ncr After Aqi Crosses 375

GRAP stage 3 restrictions enforced back in Delhi-NCR after AQI crosses 375

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Jan 2025, 09:08 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Centre's panel on Delhi-National Capital Region's (NCR) air quality directed the authorities in the region to immediately implement curbs prescrib
...
Delhi-Weather
In Delhi on the 3rd of January at around 7 PM the AQI reached 375. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)
Delhi-Weather
In Delhi on the 3rd of January at around 7 PM the AQI reached 375.

On Friday, January 3rd the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked stage 3 restrictions in the Delhi NCR Region after another surge in air pollution levels. This action is in line with the committee's Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for the Delhi-NCR region. Delhi's AQI was recorded at 375 yesterday at 7 pm according to the CAQM. This falls in the 'very poor' air quality category.

The Centre's panel on Delhi-National Capital Region's (NCR) air quality directed the authorities in the region to immediately implement curbs prescribed under stage 3 to prevent further worsening of the situation, an official order stated.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Skoda Superb (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Superb
Engine Icon1984 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 54 Lakhs
Compare
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe (HT Auto photo)
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Engine Icon1998 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 37.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw M4 Cs (HT Auto photo)
BMW M4 CS
Engine Icon2993 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 1.89 Cr
Compare
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.86 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mercedes-benz Maybach Eqs (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS
BatteryCapacity Icon122 kWh Range Icon611 km
₹ 2.25 Cr
Compare
Mini Cooper S (HT Auto photo)
MINI Cooper S
Engine Icon1998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 44.99 Lakhs
Compare

Under GRAP Stage 3, the usage of BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel four-wheelers is restricted in Delhi and nearby NCR districts. Stage 3 also bans non-essential diesel-operated medium goods vehicles with BS4 or older standards in Delhi.

Also Read : Delhi pollution: Nitin Gadkari announces key investment, focus on cleaner fuel and decongestion

Not just this, the GRAP Stage 3 restrictions also entail a ban on non-essential construction work. Students attending classes up to grade 5 are required to shift to hybrid mode under these restrictions as well. Parents and students have the option to choose online education wherever available. 

CAQM Notice

The notice by CAQM reads, “In an effort to prevent further deterioration of the air quality and in pursuance of the Hon'ble Supreme Court's directives, the Sub Committee on GRAP hereby decides to invoke ALL actions under Stage-III ('Severe' Air Quality of Delhi) of the extant Schedule of GRAP, with immediate effect in right earnest by all the agencies concerned in Delhi-NCR, in addition to the Stage-1 actions already in force."

Also Read : Delhi to Mumbai, traffic violations surge to a new height during New Year celebrations

"Actions under Stages I, II, & III of the revised GRAP shall be implemented, monitored and reviewed by all the agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further. All implementing agencies shall keep strict vigil and intensify measures of the revised GRAP schedule. Citizens are requested to strictly adhere to the citizen charter under GRAP Stage-III," it adds.

(With inputs from ANI)

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 04 Jan 2025, 09:02 AM IST
TAGS: GRAP delhi pollution

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.