Delhi pollution: Non-essential trucks, cars from Noida banned

As pollution levels in Delhi continue to rise, the Noida Traffic Police has issued an advisory restricting the entry of non-essential trucks and other vehicles into the national capital from its borders. The restrictions will be from Chilla Border, DND and Kalindi Kunj border, as per advisory issued by the Police Commissionerate of Gautam Buddh Nagar. However, a diverted route for going to their destinations will be provided for these vehicles.

The advisory mentioned that under the Graded Action plan to cut down on pollution in Delhi, entry of all trucks except those providing essential goods or services or those running on CNG or electric power are prohibited from entering Delhi from Noida.

The entry of BS-3 (petrol) and BS-4 (diesel) light four-wheeler vehicles will also be banned. "Entry for diesel-powered medium cargo vehicles and heavy goods vehicles except those engaged in essential goods and services is prohibited," the advisory further added.

The alternate route provided to these vehicles is the Yamuna Expressway or the Eastern Peripheral Expressway via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to reach their destination. In case of traffic inconvenience, commuters can contact the traffic helpline number 9971009001," the advisory added.

The actions are being taken as the air quality of national capital and its adjoining areas are currently in a severe category. People of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) have been complaining of choking and 'eye burning' due to smog and air pollution.

To handle this crisis, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann held a press conference recently, urging the central government to come forward and lead measures to check severe smog in the national capital region.

Both the ministers said that they do not want to play the blame game but help solve the problem of smog in the country's capital.

