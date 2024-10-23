Delhi pollution: Car, two-wheeler parking rates set to double soon

Parking rates for vehicles in Delhi is likely to go up just ahead of the Diwali festival as the state government has undertaken several measures to curb rising pollution in the national capital. The New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), civic body of the city, is expected to double parking charges for cars and two-wheelers after the government implemented Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage II to keep pollution in check. Vehicular pollution is one of the key factors behind high pollution levels in the national capital region.

The NDMC has already announced that parking charges in Lutyens' Delhi area has been doubled from Tuesday (October 22). However, the proposal to hike parking rates on other parts of the national capital is yet to be approved. The move is aimed to reduce vehicular emission as smog makes a return ahead of Diwali festivities in Delhi. The city usually witnesses a spike in pollution during this time of the year due to stubble burning in northern India besides other reasons.

Also Read : Delhi brandishes this traffic campaign once again in bid to battle air pollution

Delhi pollution: What NDMC proposes

The NDMC has given hint that it could take the step to increase cars and two-wheeler parking charges in Delhi to further help in reducing pollution levels. The move is aimed to deter people from using personal vehicles during this time. A senior official at NDMC was quoted by news agency PTI saying that an order to double parking rates for a limited period of time could soon be issued. “In keeping Delhi's rising pollution in mind, the NDMC has decided to double its parking charges to encourage people to travel by public transportation," the official said.

Also Read : Getting a PUC certificate in Delhi? Here’s how much you need to pay

Car, two-wheeler parking charges in Delhi

The NDMC operates around 96 per cent of the public parking spaces around Delhi. For surface parking, the civic body usually charges ₹20 per hour for cars or ₹100 for whole day. The parking rate for two-wheelers start from ₹10 per hour. Parking charges at multilevel parking areas are ₹10 for cars and ₹5 for two-wheelers for the first four hours. Parking fee was increased in a similar move last year from October 21 as well in an effort to keep pollution in Delhi under check.

Also Read : Driving licence, vehicle registration certificate in Delhi may soon go digital

The NDMC is waiting for the state assembly to pass the proposal to hike parking rates. The state government has swung into action after the national capital was engulfed in thick layer of smog since the last weekend. The air quality in the city has also deteriorated to the 'very poor' category. As part of the Grap Stage II, the government has put a ban on use of coal and firewood, diesel generator sets except for emergency and essential services.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: