Delhi pollution: BS-III petrol, BS-IV diesel car ban extends. Odd-Even to return?

Ban on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars will continue in Delhi as the restrictions under Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been elevated to Stage 4 from Monday (November 18) to combat rising pollution levels in the Delhi NCR region. The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi has worsened to severe plus category breaching the 450-mark for the first time this season as heavy smog engulfs the entire region. The GRAP Stage 4 will mean increased restrictions on vehicles, including private cars, that can ply in Delhi NCR during this phase.

Ban on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars was implemented last week when GRAP Stage 3 came into effect. The restrictions on these vehicles which does not comply with existing emission norms will continue in the national capital. GRAP Stage 4 has increased the restriction and has now banned movement of non-essential commercial vehicles among others. Here is a break-down of what is allowed and what is not during this phase as well as things one should keep in mind when taking their vehicles out in Delhi-NCR region from today.

Delhi pollution: Is your car allowed on road?

The GRAP Stage 4 restricts movement of vehicles which do not comply with existing emission norms. Under the guidelines, BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars are banned. However, petrol cars with BS-IV or above and diesel vehicles with BS-V certification or higher will be allowed to ply without restrictions. If you own a CNG or an electric vehicle, there is no restriction on movement during this phase.

Delhi pollution: What happens if you take out BS-III petrol, BS-IV diesel cars?

The Delhi Traffic Police has cracked down on all vehicles defying the GRAP Stage 3 and Stage 4 guidelines. On Friday, when the GRAP Stage 3 restrictions were implemented, the police issued traffic challans to 550 BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles. The overall amount fined was more than ₹one crore. Not following the existing guideline will lead to a fine of ₹20,000. Vehicles that are unfit to ply on road will also be impounded. Till November 15, the police has impounded more than 2,200 overage vehicles. These include 260 diesel cars that are aged more than 10 years and nearly 2,000 petrol cars and two-wheelers which are more than 15 years old.

Delhi pollution: Essential documents you should carry

For vehicles which are exempted from GRAP Stage 4 restrictions also need to be cautious of certain guidelines. Carrying a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate is essential to avoid penalty. On Friday, the Delhi Traffic Police had issued challans to 4,855 vehicles for not carrying a valid PUC certificate. The fine to be collected from these vehicle owners is worth nearly ₹4.8 crore. The police will issue challan of ₹10,000 to each vehicle for not having a valid PUC certificate.

Delhi pollution: Will Odd-Even rule make a comeback?

The pollution level in Delhi-NCR has hit an extreme point and has forced the state government to think whether to implement the Odd-Even rule to further restrict vehicle movements. Agencies like Indian Biogas Association (IBA) have urged the state government to bring back the rule to check pollution levels. Gaurav Kedia, Chairman at IBA, said, “We recommend implementing the Odd-Even Rule for Petrol and Diesel Vehicles in the coming months so that a good impact can be seen for the air pollution levels in Delhi, and subsidy on EVs and CNG/CBG vehicles, as this will compel the citizens to shift to greener fuel alternatives." Gopal Rai, Environment Minister of Delhi, will hold a meeting with all concerned departments on Monday to take a call on this.

