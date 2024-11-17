Delhi pollution peaks, GRAP4 enforced: Can you drive your car?

As Delhi-NCR air worsens to dangerous levels, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has enforced more stringent measures to control pollution as part of Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Effective from tomorrow (18 November), 8 am onwards, the new set of restrictions will focus on controlling vehicular pollution along with other sources of pollution for reducing constituents of emissions that contribute to worsening the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the region. Delhi’s AQI had shot up to 457 by evening on Sunday.

Most prominent measures under the GRAP 4 restrictions include the prohibition of entry of trucks to Delhi, with exceptions made for vehicles carrying essential commodities. Additionally, commercial vehicles running on clean fuels such as LNG, CNG, BS-VI diesel, or electric power are exempted from restrictions.

Meanwhile, non-essential light commercial vehicles that are registered outside Delhi are also prohibited except for those running on CNG, electric power and BS-VI diesel. Under GRAP 4, medium and light commercial vehicles registered in Delhi running on diesel or BS-IV are also restricted except for those carrying essential commodities.

While there hasn’t been any new restrictions on private vehicles, under GRAP 3 the CAQM had already implemented few restrictions. For private vehicle owners who still drive in a BS-III petrol car or a BS-IV diesel car, the city limits will be out of bound on these days. The Delhi Traffic Police will strictly enforce the GRAP Stage three guidelines and crack down on any vehicle that violates the restrictions.

The restrictions will not only be followed in Delhi, but also surrounding areas like Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar. Those who are found violating the norms will have to pay a fine of ₹20,000. All other private vehicles which have BS-IV petrol and BS-VI diesel certification and above will be allowed to ply in the city during this period without any restrictions.

Delhi pollution: What are the restrictions on private vehicles?

Vehicle owners in the capital region are now under stricter scrutiny as the authorities go about enhancing efforts to fight the exponential increase in pollution levels in the city. They should carry a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate before taking their vehicles out. If not, they risk heavy penalties. The Delhi Traffic Police has taken its crackdown on non-compliant vehicles up several notches, issuing over 2.70 lakh challans by October 31 this year to violators of the rule.

Driving a vehicle without a valid PUC certificate is a serious offence and can attract an up to ₹10,000 fine. The move is part of broader measures to reduce vehicular emissions, which are a significant contributor to Delhi’s poor air quality. Vehicle owners should regularly check and renew their PUC certificates to avoid penalties.

