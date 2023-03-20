HT Auto
Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of farmers' rally at Ramleela Ground

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Mar 2023, 10:24 AM
The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for commuters in view of
Kisaan rally being organized by Sanyukt Kisaan Morcha on 20 March at Ramleela Ground. Around 20,000 to 25,000 participants are expected to attend the event. The police department has informed that traffic restrictions will be imposed from 9 am on Ranjeet Singh flyover from Barakhambha Road to Guru Nanak Chowk.

Delhi, India-March 19, 2023: Traffic congestion at Delhi-Jaipur Highway due to traffic diversion(from Delhi to Jaipur Side) near Rajokri village; Traffic diversion has been done due to the construction work going on of 2 underpasses and flyover under the Dwarka Expressway project, in Delhi, India, on Sunday, 19 March 2023. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)
Other routes where such restrictions will be imposed include Minto Road R/L to R/A Kamla Mkt., Vivekanand Marg, JLN Marg ( Delhi gate to Guru Nanak Chowk), R/a Kamla Market to Guru Nanak Chowk, Chaman Lal Marg., Ajmeri Gate towards Asaf Ali Road, Pahargaj Chowk and R/A Jandewalan, and Desh Bandhu Gupta Road to Ajmeri Gate.

The traffic department informed that there also are diversion points like Maharaja Ranjeet Singh Marg, Mirdard Chowk, Delhi Gate, JLN Marg, Minto Road R/L, R/A Kamala Mkt. to Hamdard Chowk, Ajmari Gate, Bhavbhuti Marg, Chaman Lal Marg, and Paharganj Chowk.

Traffic police has advised people to avoid these roads or stretches. It further informed that commuters going to New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway, Nizamuddin Railway Station and ISBT should leave with sufficient time at hand to accommodate possible delays on the route.

Other advisory included availing public transport to help decongest roads, parking of vehicles only at designated parking lots, and avoiding roadside parking as it causes hindrance to the normal flow of traffic. "In case any unusual/unidentified object or person is noticed in suspicious circumstances, information should be given to the Police," the traffic advisory said.

First Published Date: 20 Mar 2023, 10:23 AM IST
TAGS: traffic Delhi
