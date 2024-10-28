HT Auto
Crude Oil Price Slumps 5%. How It Impacts You

Crude oil price slumps 5%. How it impacts you

By: Bloomberg
| Updated on: 28 Oct 2024, 06:37 AM
  • Brent plunged to near $73 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate sunk below $69.
Brent plunged to near $73 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate sunk below $69. (REUTERS)
Brent plunged to near $73 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate sunk below $69.

Oil tumbled more than 5% in early Asian trading after Israeli strikes on Iran over the weekend avoided the OPEC member’s crude facilities.

Brent plunged to near $73 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate sunk below $69. Israeli fighter planes struck military targets across Iran on Saturday, delivering on a vow to retaliate for a missile barrage at the start of the month, though the attack was more restrained than many had expected.

The strike avoided oil, nuclear and civilian infrastructure sites, in line with a request from US President Joe Biden’s administration. Iranian state media said the country’s oil industry activities were working normally, and Tehran didn’t immediately vow to respond.

Oil has been buffeted by geopolitical risks in the Middle East, ample supply and lacklustre demand growth in China. Profits at the nation’s industrial firms over the weekend highlighted the weak outlook for the world’s biggest crude importer, despite recent government stimulus.

Israel’s “retaliation on Saturday was mostly viewed as underwhelming and proportionate," said Harry Tchilinguirian, group head of research at Onyx Capital Group. “Poor macroeconomic realities centred around China will take over the narrative again to push the oil price lower."

Brent’s three-month spread remains in a bullish, backwardated structure, but the gap has narrowed recently. The differential was 92 cents a barrel, compared with $1.15 at the end of last week.

Market metrics, however, still show traders remain on edge. A gauge of implied volatility for Brent is near the highest in a year, and options are retaining a bullish hue. Calls — which buyers profit from when prices rise — remain at a premium over the opposite puts.

There are also higher-than-usual volumes of crude contracts changing hands, with over 148,000 lots of Brent traded by 8:10 a.m. in Singapore.

First Published Date: 28 Oct 2024, 06:37 AM IST
Oil price petrol price diesel price petrol diesel

