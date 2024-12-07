Cars to get more expensive in 2025. Here are manufacturers that have announced a price hike

If you plan to buy a car soon, this holiday season might be your last opportunity to avail discounts. In the new year, manufacturers including Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, Hyundai, Mercedes, and others have bumped up product pricing. Given below is a list of the manufacturers that have made these announcements:

1 Maruti Suzuki One of the largest carmakers in the country, holding almost 40 per cent of the market share, Maruti Suzuki has announced surged pricing in the new year. Maruti Suzuki issued a statement stating that the pricing of its products will be increased by four per cent. Maruti Suzuki made this announcement through a regulatory filing.

2 Hyundai Hyundai Motor announced the price increase of its products on 5 December. The manufacturer stated that it will hike prices by up to ₹25,000. However, the Korean carmaker has not stated a fixed amount or percentage by which the pricing will be inflated. Popular SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Exter, Venue, Tucson and Alcazar will see inflated pricing. Other than these models, the popular sedan Verna, hatchbacks i20 and i10 and the only electric vehicle, Ioniq 5 will all be affected by January next year.

3 Mahindra Mahindra is a carmaker well known for its SUVs including the Thar, XUV 700, Scorpio, XUV 3XO, XUV 400 and the new born-electric platform cars the BE 6e and XEV 9e. The SUV manufacturer stated on 7 December that its products too, will see surged pricing in the new year by up to three per cent.

5 Mercedes-Benz and other luxury car makers Car makers in the luxury car segment have also announced that they will be offering their cars at inflated prices from January 2025. Mercedes Benz has announced that its cars will cost up to three per cent more. BMW has also announced a similar price increase of up to three per cent starting 2025. Audi India too joined the bandwagon by announcing up to a three per cent price increase for its complete portfolio in India. The increased pricing is mostly attributed to escalating material costs, fluctuating commodity pricing, increased logistics expenses and inflationary costs.

