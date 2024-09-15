Car damaged in floods? Five ways to restore your vehicle

If your car caught the destructive waves of floods, don't worry. While a flooded vehicle can be considered a rather frightening affair, with proper care and attention, it is possible to restore it to its former glory. In this guide, we will cover the essential steps on how to handle a flooded car and prevent further damage.

The relentless downpour for the past week has gripped the Delhi NCR and brought about innumerable instances of waterlogging across areas, severely hindering the normal stream of daily life. Among the worst fallout of this deluge is the harm caused to vehicles, especially parked in basement garages or left out in the open.

If your car caught the destructive waves of floods, don't worry. While a flooded vehicle can be considered a rather frightening affair, with proper ca

1 Avoid starting the engine The most important thing to do in case of a flooded car is never to turn on the engine. This can cause severe internal damage, mainly in case water has gone into the engine or electrical systems. Instead, open the doors of the car so that excess water is drained out. Open all the doors and windows to ensure proper ventilation. Do not have anything electrical switched on, including lights, radio, or even power windows. Circulate air in the car to help dry faster with a portable fan. Let it be completely dried out before attempting to start again.

2 Seek professional assistance While it may be tempting to try to set things right for your flooded car on your own, it is highly advisable that you turn it over to an authorised service centre. The reason is they have the necessary expertise and specialised equipment required to define the extent of the damage and undertake repair work if necessary. Send the car to the workshop: The best thing to do will be to tow the car to the service centre so that it is handled with care and all complications are avoided. After all, trying DIY repairs on a waterlogged car may result in something irreversible with costly mistakes.

3 Disconnect the battery Take out the battery terminals to avoid electrical damage while you perform the remaining operations. Locate the battery under the hood and move on by first disconnecting the negative terminal followed by the positive. This is to avoid electrical short circuits which can be dangerous.

5 Drain the fuel tank Empty the fuel tank to ensure a clean, operational fuel system. Water contamination can affect both cylinders and fuel injectors or carburetors as well as other components. Drain the fuel tank, and then fill it up with fresh fuel after that. Once your fuel system has been cleaned, reconnect the battery terminals and slowly turn on the engine.

